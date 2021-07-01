Jewelry Designs and Fashion Accessories Need a Bollywood Makeover: Tiara Dhody

Model, fashion designer and writer Tiara Dhody, daughter of fashion and jewelry designer Queenie Singh, is not just the daughter of famous parents! She is a creative and talented designer who recently launched a collection of jewelry for men. She has also designed a line of ready-to-wear Pret for women. She has designed jewelry for Richard Caring, Yash & Avanti Birla, Shobha De and many more. She said: “It’s in my genes to be creative and to work as a designer, because of my parents, but it’s also important to leave the shelter and do something on my own. why I thought men’s jewelry would be an interesting field to experiment with. ”

During the pandemic, Tiara designed an exclusive range of gloves and accessorized them for the modern consumer. She said: “I felt that gloves are as important as masks during the pandemic. And if the masks have been improved and given a makeover by designers, why not gloves? Gloves are also an interesting accessory. thought it was important that the gloves had a makeover. ”

Tiara loves to write and likes to put her ideas on paper. She also wrote a book – a compilation of short stories, five years ago in 2019. It’s called “Unmask”, the book revolves around women’s issues, their inability to speak out, the pressures they are under. faced and their vulnerability. The book was started by popular author and columnist Shobha De and businessman, writer and columnist Suhel Seth.

She said: “I firmly believed that women’s issues should be highlighted. It is not only about their rights, but also how they are unable to express their opinion and compromise in various situations during their life. My news revolves around these areas. Currently, I am also working on my second book and it will be released soon. ”Tiara also organized her own art exhibition some time ago.