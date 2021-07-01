Entertainment
Princess Diana dreamed of Hollywood long before Prince Harry got there
Diana’s status as the first tabloid girl in a tiara didn’t bode well for her relationship with the royal family. While the other frustrated artist in the family, Princess Margaret, tortured party guests with her renditions of show tunes and dated movie stars, her sister, Queen Elizabeth, considered the entertainment industry to be far removed from the image the royal family wanted to project. According to Kitty Kelley, she refused to wear mink because it made her look like a movie star and declined an invitation to the wedding of movie star Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier of Monaco in 1956, sniffing, Too many stars movies.
The queen’s future daughter-in-law had the opposite reaction to glamorous Princess Grace of Monaco. She idolized the princess, who had tried to feed her own artistic frustrations by producing elaborate balls and giving poetry readings, which left Diana spellbound. Although she hoped to emulate Graces’ model of a modern and stunning princess, she seemed to feel that Grace was not fulfilled. There was cloudy water under her, I saw that, Diana tell Morton.
From the start of her marriage, Diana brought to her role what Robert Lacey calls an element of show business and entertainment. Diana continued her dance and embarked on artistic patronage, while becoming more and more adept at playing the role of princess. (Years later, in the midst of his brief hiatus from royal duties, Jeremy Irons told him he had taken a year off. Diane responded, Me too.)
During his iconic dance with John Travolta at the White House in 1985, the movie star was surprised to see how well Diana had orchestrated everything. She was so charismatic and full of presence, like a movie star, Travolta told Brown. I thought, she not only knows who she is, she knows what it is and how big it is. She was so aware of the media impact of it all.
She enjoyed the feeling of being a 1940s movie star, designer Jasper conran recalled. Everything revolved around the entrance, everyone applauded and applauded. She liked it.
Diana’s performative instincts would cause more and more problems with her college and introverted husband. He was from another generation. I mean, in the terms of his own generation, he was already old fashioned, says Lacey. In 1985, as vividly recreated on The crown, Diana Horrified Husband During Surprise Uptown Girl Performance With Dancer Wayne Sleep during a benefit for the Royal Opera House in London.
I mean, it was breathtaking. I would have liked to be in that audience, said Lacey. The curtain rises and the guest of honor is not seated in the royal box, but is dancing on stage like a ballet dancer, and this is sort of the moment when Diana’s dearest childhood dreams had to come true. For once, being royal had allowed her to express her creativity in a way she never could have done before.
I couldn’t believe how good she was. She was so sure of herself and so sure of herself that she even bowed to the royal box, Sleep says Kelley. When Diana begged to come out for an encore, Sleep put her foot down. I said no because they would start nitpicking. She’s a good dancer, but she’s not a professional. She started doing it again and I had to drag her. She loved it.
Bitten by the performance bug, months later, Diana decided to make her own karaoke version of The Phantom of the Opera. After seeing the Andrew Lloyd Webber show six times, she told the director of the Her Majestys Theater in London that she wanted to be filmed dancing to the love song All I Ask of You, Kelley writes in The Royals. She said it was to be a gift for her husband’s birthday, the theater director agreed to put the stage and the orchestra at her disposal. She later admitted that the video was never intended for Charles but rather for her own private use.
