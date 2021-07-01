60 women accused Bill Cosby. His conviction was seen as a big win for #MeToo

In overturning Bill Cosby’s aggravated assault conviction on Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court also overturned what had been seen as a decisive victory in the long and difficult battle for dozens of women who accused the comedian of misconduct. .

Sixty women have charged Cosby, 83, with a variety of offenses, including touching, sexual assault and rape as early as the 1960s.

Cosby has repeatedly denied all allegations of non-consensual sex and did so again on Wednesday after being released from prison.

When Cosby was convicted in 2018, activists viewed the jury’s decision as a milestone in the movement to hold suspected sexual predators accountable.

For all but one of Cosby’s accusers, the statute of limitations had passed by the time a deluge of accusers became public in 2014 and 2015. It was Andrea Constand, who accused Cosby of drugging and assaulting her in her house. Pennsylvania home in 2004.

It was less than two weeks before the statute of limitations expired in the Constands case when Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele filed charges against Cosby. A decade earlier, prosecutors had refused to press charges.

Steele was likely motivated to take the Constands case to court, despite the difficulties of the prosecution, in part because of the dozens of women who came forward against Cosby, NBC News legal analyst Danny Cevallos said.

It was probably seen as symbolic justice, Cevallos said. What if they could find someone for whom that could quietly defend or do justice to the women who could never bring their case because the status has expired.

The conviction overturned on Wednesday had nothing to do with the credibility of the women who came forward, Cevallos said, and everything to do with the unique circumstances surrounding the ten-year journey to bring the case to fruition.

The first accusers

Director of operations for the Temple University women’s basketball program in 2004, Constand said she was at Cosby’s home to discuss his career when he allegedly drugged and assaulted her.

Constand initially filed a criminal complaint, but authorities at the time said there was not enough evidence to pursue the case. She then filed a civil lawsuit, which Cosby settled with her for nearly $ 3.4 million in 2006.

Andrea Constand walks into the courtroom during Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. On June 6, 2017. Matt Rourke / AP folder

It told NBC in 2018 that she took Cosby’s pills, believing it to be an herbal supplement because she trusted it.

Three blue pills. And he stretched out his hand, and I said, What is it? And he said: They’ll help you relax, ”Constand said. “And I said: Are they natural? Are they, like, an herbal remedy? And he said: No, these are your friends. Just put them down.

Unsealed depositions from the civil case revealed Cosby said he gave quaaludes, a strong sedative, to young women he wanted to have sex with.

California lawyer Tamara Green came forward in 2005 with a similar story, telling NBC TODAY that Constands’ claims reflected her experience with Cosby in the 1970s. Green said she was at a working lunch with Cosby in Los Angeles with the flu and he offered her some medication after noting that she looked feverish.

She said she had started to lose her motor skills and Cosby took her to his apartment, where Green claims he started stripping her clothes and molesting her.

The center of my being understood that it had gone from helping me fondle and kissing and touching and manipulating me and you know, undressing me, Green said.

But she fired back, telling Cosby he had to kill her and any plan to rape her would go wrong, according to Green.

So you know I guess it was awkward at that point I hadn’t been successfully crushed in the bid and he left two $ 100 bills on my coffee table and he left my apartment, Green said.

Thirteen women agreed to testify anonymously in court in the Constands case, but were told they were no longer needed once the couple settled in.

A wave of new allegations

In the years since the settlement, Cosby took a step back from comedy but produced a show where he interviewed children in 2010 and appeared in documentaries and talk shows over the years.

Then comedian Hannibal Burress arrived.

Burress called Cosby a rapist during a filming at a Philadelphia comedy club in 2014, telling the audience about the 13 women who were ready to charge Cosby with misconduct in court during the Constands trial.

It is overwhelming. If you didn’t know, trust me, Burress said on stage. You leave here and on Google Bill Cosby rapes. It’s not funny. This shit has more results than Hannibal Buress.

Actor Bill Cosby arrives at the Allegheny County Courthouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on May 23, 2017. Don Emmert / AFP via Getty Images file

The commentary made headlines, and a few weeks later, The The Washington Post ran an editorial by Barbara Bowman title Bill Cosby raped me. Why did it take 30 years for people to believe my story?

Bowman said she called Constands’ attorney to present her allegations for the trial and spoke to the press, becoming one of Cosby’s first public accusers. She told NBC Dateline in 2018 that she was invited to a screenwriting session at Cosby’s New York home in the 1980s as a drama student and was certain she had been drugged and raped there.

I took a few sips of my wine and ended up upstairs feeling unwell, Bowman said. I remember leaning over the toilet bowl, throwing up my guts, and wearing a men’s white t-shirt that wasn’t mine. I’m in my panties, they’re a wreck.

Bowman said at the time that Cosby told him she got drunk and he needed to wash her clothes. She felt like she had had a lobotomy, she said.

How don’t you know I didn’t show up in a men’s t-shirt, didn’t show up with soiled panties, and didn’t show up scratched, bruised and dirty, Bowman said. I knew I had been raped.

Bowman did not go to the police, but did tell her agent, who she said told her no one would believe her. She told “Dateline” that she had seen Cosby several times after this incident and that he allegedly raped her several times.

In an essay for Vanity Fair in December 2014, model Beverly Johnson alleged that Cosby lured her into his home in the mid-1980s and drugged her. Johnson wrote that she realized almost immediately after drinking her drink that Cosby had “drugged her”.

“He put his hands around my waist and I managed to put my hand on his shoulder to stabilize myself,” Johnson wrote. “As I felt my body go completely limp, my brain went into automatic survival mode. It meant making sure Cosby understood that I knew exactly what was going on at the time.”

Dozens of women came forward to accuse the comedian of sexual misconduct in 2014 and 2015, causing another media storm just years before the #MeToo movement.

Cosby has repeatedly denied all the allegations.

An old business with new burdens

In December 2015, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced that it had filed an aggravated indecent assault charge against Cosby in the Constands case. The move came just over a year after the Burress Philadelphia show, but days before Pennsylvania’s 12-year limitation period expired.

It took almost three years and two trials to convict Cosby. His first trial in 2017 ended in an annulment after a deadlocked jury, who came by bus from Pittsburgh, could not rule. Many of the concerns that prevented former District Attorney Bruce Castor from filing a complaint in 2005 were exposed in court, including the fact that it took Constand a year to speak to authorities about the allegations and the lack of physical evidence. .

One of the jurors told NBC affiliate WPXI the case was hopeless and the jurors were in tears trying to make a decision.

Steele immediately announced that he would retry Cosby for three counts of aggravated indecent assault. Constand and other women testified in court, which led to a conviction in 2018.

Cosby was sentenced to three to ten years in prison, which accusers saw as a victory despite the long and difficult road to getting there.

Constand said reliving the assault in court and the criticisms that followed left her traumatized again.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled in favor of Cosbys ‘appeal based on Castors’ termination on Wednesday. The court cited Castor’s decision not to prosecute Cosby in 2005 in an attempt to force Cosby to testify in the Constands civil case, saying it forced Cosby to waive his Fifth Amendment right not to be incriminate.

Castor testified to his intention that a civil case would be better for Constand, but Cosbys’ depositions were later used in his trial. These depositions included Cosby’s confession that he gave to Constand Benadryl at his home, that he had previously given to women he wanted to sleep with strong sedatives, and that it would be bad for him if the public believed he had drugged and assaulted Constand.

When an unconditional charging decision is made publicly and with the intention of inducing the defendant to act and trust it, and when the defendant does so to his detriment (and in some cases on the advice of a lawyer), denying the defendant the benefit of this decision is an affront to fundamental fairness, ”according to the High Court opinion drafted by Judge David Wecht.

“For these reasons, Cosby’s convictions and sentence are set aside and he is released.”

In one concurring and dissenting opinionJustice Kevin Dougherty agreed that due process did not allow prosecutors to engage in this type of bait and coercive trade to go after Cosby, but disagreed with the decision to overturn Cosby’s conviction and not to allow him to be tried again on the charge.

Rather, Dougherty offered a precedent to suggest that the court should have allowed the evidence to be suppressed in a new trial.

Here, although Cosby detrimentally relied on Castors’ incitement, we can bring him back to the position he held before he was forced to relinquish his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination by deleting simply the evidence derived from the civil depositions he testified to, Dougherty wrote. . We shouldn’t use Castors’ blunder to put Cosby in a better position than he otherwise would have been by forbidding his pursuit forever.