Bollywood fraternity celebrates National Doctor’s Day 2021 on social media









ANI |

Update: 01 Jul 2021 14:51 IS

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): As the nation marks National Physician’s Day on Thursday, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to express their gratitude to all the doctors and healthcare professionals who work tirelessly in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking her Twitter account, megastar Amitabh Bachchan posted a photo of clasped hands and wrote: personal risk .. in the service of the country and humanity. “



Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar took to her Twitter account and wrote: “Hello. Today is Doctor’s Day. I wish all the doctors and medical staff the best. est. I pray to God that all of you are always happy and you get success in every job. “



Hailing real-life heroes, Kajol tweeted, “Every day you leave your loved ones behind to serve the nation. We are and will be forever indebted to you. Thank you. Happy #NationalDoctorsDay.”

Randeep Hooda also expressed his gratitude to all the doctors and appreciated their selfless service to the nation.

“Not all heroes wear capes, they are the ones who take the responsibility of saving millions of lives, of working around the clock, of keeping their duty above all! Let’s salute the true heroes of humanity! doctors, one day is not enough to thank you all! #NationalDoctorsDay, ”he tweeted.



Superstar Ajay Devgn posted a touching video of frontline workers and how they worked tirelessly to fight the deadly COVID-19.

The video was captioned: “Doctors and mothers are the two most important people in life after the Almighty. Today my thoughts and prayers are with the medical fellowship, which has served us selflessly during this pandemic. And, even otherwise. # National Physician Day. “



Bhumi Pednekar also took to Instagram to say hello to doctors and medical professionals. She shared a short clip that shows her thanking doctors for working tirelessly amid the pandemic. The actor captioned the post, “A big greeting to all of our doctors #NationalDoctorsDay.”



Stars like Sonu Sood, Sidharth Malhotra, Dia Mirza and others also expressed their most sincere wishes on the occasion. National Physician’s Day is celebrated annually in India on July 1 to appreciate the hard and selfless work done by the country’s physicians. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/bollywood-fraternity-celebrates-national-doctors-day-2021-on-social-media20210701145045 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos