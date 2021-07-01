How You Too Can Recreate The Best Bollywood Gym Looks In Under 1000!





Bollywood stars are always at their best, even coming out of the gym! Read on to find out how you can recreate some of their best looks.

Bollywood and its great ladies (and their stylists) take fashion seriously. You will never see a celebrity walking around in public with an outfit that has not been planned and organized effectively. No, not even when they appear in seemingly casual attire! Therefore, it makes sense that gym looks exist as a fashion concept, which makes athleisure more stylish than ever! The clothes you wear when you go to the gym are about as important as motivating you to get up and move in the first place. Chic sportswear can boost your confidence and motivation! However, navigating sportswear might not be the easiest at first glance, it’s garments that demand high levels of comfort, flexibility and stretch, moisture control and more. again without sacrificing the element of style. Lucky for all of us, athleisure as a subdivision of trendy sportswear has been booming lately! What is athleisure? Athleisure is a combination of two words athletic and leisure, and is a hybrid of these two categories in fashion. Athleisure clothing is typically worn for athletic activities like gym, hiking, running, but can also be suitable for other casual or semi-formal settings or events. These are designed with comfort as the top priority in mind, with aesthetic appeal, versatility and urban style following close behind. Whether you’re a gym rat looking for inspiration, or a rookie trying to build your gym wardrobe and motivation, you can take inspiration from these two great Bollywood ladies who never fail to impress us, even out of the gym! Check out the high style edition for shopping ideas to recreate their looks on a budget! Head-to-toe chic style of Kareena Kapoor Khans Kareena Kapoor Khan is a woman who can wear anything and everything she wears with style and a certain unmatched grace. Her iconic sportswear usually covers her from head to toe, giving her practicality. The turning point is his set of accessories. This athleisure set gets the urban flair it needed with its vintage rectangular sunglasses, featuring a sparkly frame. Have the look 1. Reebok Women’s Fitted Yoga Pants 800.00 Buy now. 2. Van Heusen Women’s Classic Fit T-Shirt 372.00 – 406.00 Buy now. 3. Symactive Women’s Running Shoes 999.00 Buy now. 4. Fabricorn Women’s Fleece Sweatshirt 599.00 Buy now. 5. GainX Retro Avaiator Sunglasses 549.00 Buy now. The iconic touch of color of Malaika Aroras Malaika Arora is someone who never skips a workout or yoga session and never misses her vibrant colors! Her signature gym looks always consist of at least one element in a vibrant color, in contrast to the rest of her outfit and it’s usually with her crisp sneaker set! From fluorescent neon lights to bright pink and blue, gym looks and Malaikas sneakers are never boring! Have the look 1. Glito Charbon Women’s Sports Shorts 329.00 Buy now. 2. Symactive Women’s Sports Bra 718.00 Buy now. 3. AWA Activewear Mesh Tank Top for Women 699.00 Buy now. 4. Leeroy running and gymnastics shoes 528.00 Buy now. Take inspiration from the best in Bollywood and start hitting the gym your way! X

