Sony Interactive Entertainment Acquires Nixxes To Further Enhance Exclusive PlayStation Studios Titles | Business





SAN MATEO, Calif .– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Jul 1, 2021– Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) announced today that SIE has completed the acquisition of Nixxes Software BV (Nixxes), an industry-leading Dutch studio with more than 20 years of experience in game development and optimization. Based in Utrecht, The Netherlands, effective immediately, Nixxes will join PlayStation Studios Technology, Creative & Services Group to provide high quality in-house technical and development capabilities to PlayStation Studios. I respect Nixxes and am delighted that this very experienced team is part of SIE’s world-class development community, said Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios. They are passionate about improving games and providing the best possible experience for gamers. Nixxes will be a huge asset to everyone in PlayStation Studios, helping our teams focus on their most important goal of creating the best quality, unique PlayStation content possible. We can’t wait to get down to business and are excited to bring our technical and development expertise to an IP powerhouse like PlayStation Studios, said Jurjen Katsman, Founder and Senior Director of Development, Nixxes. We were eager to work with some of the most talented teams in the industry to deliver the highest quality gaming experiences for PlayStation fans. The terms of this transaction, including the acquisition cost, are not disclosed due to contractual commitments. About Sony Interactive Entertainment Recognized as a global leader in interactive and digital entertainment, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) is responsible for the PlayStation brand and family of products and services. PlayStation has been an innovator in the market since the original PlayStation launched in Japan in 1994. The PlayStation family of products and services includes PlayStation5, PlayStation4, PlayStationVR, PlayStationStore, PlayStationPlus, PlayStationNow and the popular PlayStation software from PlayStation Studios. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, SIE is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation and has global functions in California, London and Tokyo. About Nixxes Nixxes Software is a leading Dutch company specializing in the design, development and porting of video games. Working alongside global partners since 1999, our work is fueled by a love of the game and a commitment to innovation. Our Utrecht-based team pride themselves on providing the best possible experience for every player, regardless of their platform. “PlayStation, PS5, PS4 and DualSense are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210701005274/en/ CONTACT: Brian Keltner [email protected] Joelle Messianu [email protected] KEYWORD: EUROPE UNITED STATES NETHERLANDS NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONSUMER ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY ELECTRONIC GAMES WOMEN GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT ENTERTAINMENT MEN OTHER TECHNOLOGY CONSUMER TEENS OTHER ENTERTAINMENT SOURCE: Sony Interactive Entertainment Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 07/01/2021 09:30 / DISC: 07/01/2021 09:31 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210701005274/en

