Pratiksha Vashishtha – An aspiring singer who aims for success in Bollywood





It’s a known fact that the music industry is extremely competitive, and there is a bundle of talent that is being touted as the next big thing. With unfathomable potential, Pratiksha Vashishtha has repeatedly proven her prowess as an exceptional singer. The 23-year-old singer is a classically trained singer who began her journey with classical Hindustani music at the age of 8. Since her childhood, Pratiksha has made it clear her goal of becoming a playback singer. Her immense passion for music led her to complete her BA and MA in Hindustani Classical Music at SNDT University in Mumbai. The singer’s other goal is to complete her doctorate in music, and she leaves nothing for it. Pratiksha who pocketed his first project at the age of 15 has lent his voice to various films and commercials. Additionally, she sang singles and sang for various TV and web series. The experience I gained helped me improvise my singing skills. These years of struggle have allowed me to realize my true potential as a singer, says Pratiksha. Additionally, the singer revealed that her guru, Dr Meenal Mategaonkar, imbues herself with the musical skills she learned from Gwalior Kirana Gharana. The teachings have undoubtedly helped Pratiksha to thrive in the music business. During her career spanning more than seven years, Pratiksha Vashishtha has managed to work on a variety of projects with small screen actors and B-Town celebrities. Her ardent dream is to work as a Bollywood playback singer. To bring her work to a wider audience, she posts covers on her official YouTube channel. Pratiksha’s melodious voice has always found the right tune, but she feels that she still has a lot to learn. Whether it’s a quirky song or a bhajan, Pratiksha Vashishtha has always left listeners in awe of her voice. In addition to working with the biggest music labels in the industry, Pratiksha Vashishtha has gained popularity through various music streaming platforms. Many of his songs have been released on music platforms like Gaana, Spotify, Jio Saavn, Wynk Music and Amazon Music. Her recent work was a music video titled Tera Fitoor released by Eros Now Music. The soothing song is indeed a treat to listen to, and the singer will be releasing her second song again under Eros Now Music later in August of this year. Well, with Eros Now signed Pratiksha Vashishtha as a musical artist, we are sure that she will weave magic with her melodious voice. We wish the versatile singer good luck for her next musical releases. Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.

