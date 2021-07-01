Martha Stewart, Steven Soderbergh and a ‘Scrubs’ reunion | Culture & Leisure





A staple of lifestyle entertainment for around four decades is getting a new series. And it’s a good thing. Discovery + broadcasts all eight Martha Gets Down and Dirty instructional episodes. She offers tips for preparing and maintaining garden beds at her estate in Bedford, NY. She also shares some decorating ideas. She will be joined by longtime collaborator and creative director Kevin Sharkey and gardener Ryan McCallister, along with bold names who will pass for advice. Also airing today on Discovery +, Jon Bon Jovi recounts The Surge at Mount Sinai, a glimpse of one of New York’s major hospitals and how it came under siege during the darkest days of the COVID crisis. Black never goes out of style. Director Steven Soderbergh, who helmed the Oceans Eleven reboots, explores the fashions, setting, and vibe of mid-1950s Detroit in his twisty heist drama No Sudden Move, airing today on HBO Max. Featured Don Cheadle and Benicio Del Toro. The stars of a medical comedy (Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, and Donald Faison) share backstage shenanigans on a trip to find the series’ taxidermized dog on Back in Scrubs: Reunion Road Trip: (8 p.m., E !, TV-PG). Netflix imports the Swedish melodrama Young Royals, a six-part drama about Prince Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding), whose parents send him to a prestigious prep school where he discovers his romantic inclinations might not match his family’s plans. With another Netflix offering set in the pressured world of high school relationships, the 2020 Audible documentary follows students in their final year at the Maryland School for the Deaf. The same evening when Top Chef (7 p.m., Bravo, TV-PG) concludes its 18th season, Top Chef Amateurs (9:30 p.m., Bravo) creates its first. Top veterans Richard Blais and Melissa King drop by to give advice. The King takes a page from the Patty Duke Show when an Air Force officer (Elvis Presley) asks his identical cousin to help convince his brilliant father to lease land to the military in the Kissin Cousins ​​musical (7 p.m.), TCM, TV-PG). Double Trouble (9:00 p.m., TV-PG) follows. THIS EVENING OTHER HIGHLIGHTS Beetle Has Trouble on When the Wilderness Calls with Helen Mirren (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14). The Nashville stars perform some of their favorites around flickering embers during the CMT Campfire Sessions (8 p.m., CMT, TV-PG). Rio shows some initiative on Good Girls (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14). The silence of a teenage customer does not help his case on Bull (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14). A Washington Post author and columnist discusses her book on Karen Tumulty, The Triumph of Nancy Reagan (9 p.m., CSPAN2), which argues that Reagan was one of the most influential first ladies. WORSHIP CHOICE Watch Ringo Starr in the 1981 comedy Caveman, airing on Hulu from today. Dennis Quaid, Shelley Long and Barbara Bach are also on the bill, as is Jack Gilford, a veteran of vaudeville, Broadway and Yiddish theater. Viewers of a certain vintage may recall his mute performance in a 1967 advertisement for Cracker Jack. He is said to have developed the comedic monologue. SERIES NOTES Feeling weak at the top of your class on Young Sheldon (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) … Cookies set the agenda on Making It (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) … Jamie Foxx hosts Beat Shazam (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) … Problems from the past put family in jeopardy on Walker (7 p.m., CW, r, TV-14) … Money problems on the States- Unis d’Al (7:30 a.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) … A web of guilt and dependence on Mum (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) … Will Arnett anime Lego Masters (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) … Holey Moley (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) … Two portions of Worlds Funniest Animals (8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG) … Drew loses heart on B Positive (8:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) … Bensons favorite local restaurant becomes the meaning of a hostage drama on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (9:00 p.m., NBC , r, TV- 14) … The Hustler (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG). LATE AT NIGHT Jim Gaffigan, JP Saxe and John Mayer are booked on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (10:35 p.m., CBS) … Jimmy Fallon hosts Tina Fey, Wyatt Cenac and Dayglow on The Tonight Show (10:34 p.m., NBC, r) … Billy Crystal, Emma Corrin and Seventeen appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (10:35 p.m., ABC, r) … Jake Tapper, Nicole Byer and Paul W. Downs visit Late Night With Seth Meyers (11:37 p.m., NBC, r) … Chris Pratt and Ed Sheeran appear on The Late Late Show with James Corden (11:37 p.m., CBS).

