Family and Kid-Friendly Events in Snohomish County

A sort of fourth-grade Edmonds: All July 4th events are free: 8 am Beat Brackett 5K; noon grand parade of Sixth and Main; fireworks display at 10 p.m. at Civic Field, Sixth and Bell. People mark their places for the parade well in advance, so get there early. Call 425-670-1496 or go to www.edmondsfourth.com for more information.

Summer artistic jam: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 9-10 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 11 271st and 88th streets NW, Stanwood. Street fair with artists, gastronomy, music and beer garden. More than www.artsfestivals.org.

Arlington Street Fair: This year’s fair is scheduled for July 9-11, along Olympic Avenue in Arlington. Activities for children, shows, food and 170 vendors. Go to www.facebook.com/arlingtonstreetfair for more information.

Camano crab dash: The Camano Crab Dash is scheduled for release July 17th. Registration is $ 25 or $ 40 with a t-shirt. Additional t-shirts cost $ 15 each. There is no registration day this year. Registration is now open at www.runsignup.com. Choose to run or walk a 5K or a 10K – the choice is yours! The start of the race at 9 a.m. at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano, will be timed by BuDu Racing. Call 360-387-0222 or go to www.camanocenter.org for more information.

Darrington Street Fair: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 17 in downtown Darrington. Local artisans, vendors, live music, food, kids’ activities and a dunk tank. Go to www.discoverdarrington.com for more information.

Concert for children: Eric Ode will perform at noon on July 21 at the Lions Centennial Pavilion at Jennings Memorial Park, 6915 Armar Road. Release. Ode is an award-winning children’s author, composer and poet. Call 360-363-8400 or go to www.marysvillewa.gov for more information.

Nubian jam: The festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 31 at Forest Park, 802 E. Mukilteo Blvd., Everett. The event celebrates African-American and African music and heritage. There will be live R&B and soul music, as well as food, vendors and activities for the kids. Call 425-583-7739.

Creole for Kidz: Terrance Simien and The Zydeco Experience present Creole for Kids at noon on October 30 at the Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 Fourth Ave. N., Edmonds. Together they present a performance that shares the history and evolution of Louisiana blues, R&B and jazz, known as zydeco. Tickets cost $ 10. Call 425-275-9595 or go to www.edmondscenterforthearts.org.

CULTURE & LEISURE

Chess Art Center: 2921 Hoyt Avenue, Everett; 425-259-5050. The next Teen Night will take place on July 15th. Or sign up for Schack’s classes, which include drawing, printmaking, basketry, jewelry and metallurgy, encaustic painting, fused glass, and blown glass. Go to www.schack.org to learn more.

Imagine Children’s Museum: The museum offers interactive exhibits for children ages 1 to 12, as well as a water play area and rooftop play area. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Every third Friday of the month are free entry nights. Play indoors from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. free of charge. More at www.imaginecm.org or 425-258-1006.

Snohomish County Music Project: The Teen Community Music Group meets Thursdays at 5 p.m. via Zoom. Share your musical interests through songwriting, games and activities, as well as listening to music. No experience required. Think of it as music therapy: Your teen will also get tools for self-exploration and self-care, as well as building community with their peers. Call 425-258-1605 or go to www.scmusicproject.org for more information.

Pop Culture Museum: The Seattle Center Museum (formerly EMP), 325 Fifth Ave. N., features exhibits on science fiction and fantasy, Jimi Hendrix, Nirvana, “Star Trek”, indie games, horror movies and more. The exhibition, “Heroes and Villains: The Art of Disney Costumes,”Is in place until April 17, 2022. Open 10 am to 5 pm Capacity is limited for security reasons. More than www.mopop.org.

MOHA: The Museum of History and Industry is located at 860 Terry Ave., at the south end of Lake Union, Seattle. Until July 5, “Arise Seattle: The Democracy Project” will be exposed. After an election year like no other, the exhibit explores the power of self-government, engaging visitors in experiences that inspire them to act now to create the change they want to see. More at www.mohai.org.

Northwest Art Museum: from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday to Sunday; 121 S. First Street, La Conner; 360-466-4446; www.monamuseum.org. “Future artefacts”, showcasing the work of Dan Friday, will open on July 3. Friday is a member of the Lummi Nation and a Seattle-based glass artist.

ZOOS & AQUARIUMS

Outback Kangaroo Farm: 10030 Highway 530, east of Arlington. Take a farm tour to see kangaroos, alpacas, flying squirrels, peacocks, wallaroos and more. Call 360-403-7474. More than www.wildlifeparkarlingtonwa.com.

The reptile zoo: The zoo is at 22715 US 2, east of Monroe. Discover lizards, snakes, an albino alligator and other reptiles. More information at www.thereptilezoo.org.

The Pasado refuge: The Sultan’s Shrine is home to over 200 animals – most of which were rescued as victims of cruelty or neglect – including dogs, cats, pigs, goats, sheep, cows, donkeys, llamas , alpacas, ducks and chickens. Limited tours available at the 85 acre Pasado’s Safe Haven, PO Box 171, Sultan, WA 98294. Call 360-793-9393 or go to www.pasadosafehaven.org.

Seattle Aquarium: The aquarium has introduced a coral nursery to its exhibits. Although they are now “babies,” the coral will be added to the habitats of the Ocean Pavilion building, which is slated to open in 2024. The 1483 Alaskan Way Aquarium, Pier 59, Seattle, is reopening with a ticket booth timed and limited in attendance, which means you will get close to animals and not other visitors. More than www.seattleaquarium.org.

Forest park zoo: The zoo is located at 5500 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle. Enter through the west entrance on Phinney Avenue N. Hourly entry required. Advance purchase highly recommended. Admission is adult (13-64) $ 15.50; child (3-12) $ 10.50; toddler (0-2 years) free. Parking costs $ 6. Call 206-548-2500. More than www.zoo.org.

GO SEE DO

Northwest Creek Center: Want to see trout and crayfish? How about strolling in seclusion on a nature trail elevated above deep forest floor and surrounding wetlands next to a salmon stream? Visit the Northwest Stream Center at McCollum Park, 600 128th St. SE, Everett. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. The last admission is at 3 p.m. Tickets cost $ 5 for students, $ 7 for adults, and $ 6 for seniors. Free for members and children 4 and under. Reservations required due to COVID-19. Call 425-316-8592 or go to www.streamkeeper.org.

FAST AND FRESH

Everett Community Rink: Skate on a regular NHL patch of ice. Cheap skating hours are 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Sunday and are open to skaters of all skill levels and interests. Capacity limited due to COVID-19, skating by reservation only. Group rates and punch cards available. The military discount is $ 1 off the admission price. The ice rink is adjacent to the main Angel of the Winds arena, 2000 Hewitt Ave., Suite 200, Everett. Call 425-322-2653 or go to www.angelofthewindsarena.com.

Lynnwood Ice Center: Public ice skating sessions are offered at various times, seven days a week, at the rink, 19803 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood. Capacity limited due to COVID-19, skating by reservation only. Call 425-640-9999. More than lynnwoodicecenter.com.

