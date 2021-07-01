Summer concert series returns to in-person entertainment

Country musician Austin Van will kick off the concert series in person on Friday at Overlook Park. Courtesy photo

By KIRSTEN LASKEY

Los Alamos Daily Post

[email protected]

The past two years have been a roller coaster for the Los Alamos County Summer Concert Series. The 2020 pandemic pushed live concerts onto a virtual stage, which continued for the first part of this year’s series. However, the governors’ public health order has been lifted, allowing the series to revert to its original format live and in person starting Friday.

After everything the show has been through, Sancre Productions, the concert organizer, and Los Alamos County have proven that the show has to go on.

Country sensation Austin Van kicks off the concerts in person at 7 p.m. Friday at Overlook Parks Spirio Field in White Rock.

Los Alamos County’s senior community services management analyst Katherine Hudspeth said the Friday concert as well as the July 9 show will be reduced from the regular summer concerts. This means that there will be no vendors of food, beer garden or other services.

She explained that the concerts were held while the public health order and its restrictions on mass gatherings as well as its social distancing requirements were still in effect.

We made the conscious decision with all of these restrictions in place that if we were to hold the concerts at Spiro Field it would be a live concert and that was it, Hudspeth said.

If the sanitary order is lifted and restrictions continue to ease, Los Alamos should be able to celebrate in style on July 16, when Igor and the Red Elvises perform at 7 p.m. on the Ashley Pond Park stage, a she declared. Food vendors, beer garden, and stalls for nonprofits are also expected to return.

Hudspeth said some of the artists on this year’s show may seem familiar as they performed at virtual concerts last year.

We wanted to give those artists who helped us in our virtual season to come back for an in-person concert, she said, adding that all of the artists were excited to be back.

I can say with enough confidence that all the bands and all the artists are delighted to get back to work. Honestly, everyone is pretty excited to come out and perform on stage in front of a live audience, said Hudspeth.

In a press release published earlier in the Los Alamos Daily Post, Sancre Productions spokesperson Monica Griego said: We are proud to bring a wide range of talented musicians to the Los Alamos summer concerts in live on stage this year. Live concerts offer many musical genres ranging from country and cumbia, disco funk rock, homage to Santana and Siberian surf rock.

Hudspeth called last year’s virtual season a learning experience.

One of the main things to remember was to move concerts from Facebook Live to pre-recorded videos that are posted on YouTube. Hudspeth said it was decided to switch to YouTube because the internet is not always reliable and if the internet goes down the gig goes down. Plus, having the videos on YouTube allows people to watch the shows days later or review the performances.

Still, she said, the transition to life is pretty nice going back to what we already know. It’s a little intimidating because we haven’t done it in a year, and we want to make sure we cover all the details. But we have a good team. the tricky part is keeping an eye on COVID restrictions