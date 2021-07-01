Punxsutawney Festival in the current park | Jeffersonian Democrat

PUNXSUTAWNEY The Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce kicked off the Festival in the park on Saturday with vendor stalls and food trucks opening at 11 a.m. and the first of many weekly events taking place throughout the afternoon .
The Kidz Zone is set up and available daily, and features many vintage carnival games from the Nomadic Trading Company. Some of the games featured are Strongman Hammer Strike and Cork Shooting.
The Romans Road mini golf course created by the New Beginnings Church in Walston is also set up in the playground.
For us, we plan the festival all year round, so whenever the first opening day arrives it’s our chamber council and volunteers who meet all week before getting everything ready every day, said Mandi Perri from the chamber.
There are local businesses, nonprofits and vendors set up all around Barclay Square for the week, and there will be music and entertainment inside the park as well. The food vendors are all installed at the back of the park as in previous festivals.
We try to involve the whole community, said Perry. We’re really trying to involve our local community, I mean that’s who we reach out to first to see who wants to be here. It really came together and we have some really good entertainment going on.
Daily Kidz Zone Events and Characters in the Park and Pennsylvania Game Commission Interactive
The food court opens daily at 11 a.m.
- 11 a.m. the Diaper Derby organized by Punxsutawney Area Hospital
- Balloon arts from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
- 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Exotic Adventures Live Animal Show
- 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Everything starts again
- 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Almost Mulberry
- 11 a.m. Teddy bear picnic
- Balloon arts from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
- Interactive activities of the Meteorological Discovery Center
- 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Exotic Adventures Live Animal Show
- 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Le Moore Bother
- 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Aint Misbehavin
- Firefighters’ day activities in the park
- Balloon arts from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
- Interactive activities of the Meteorological Discovery Center
- 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Exotic Adventures Live Animal Show
- 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The avenue
- 7 to 9 pm Bonjourney
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Book sales and book readings at the Punxsutawney Library
- 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. balloon arts
- 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Exotic Adventures Live Animal Show
- 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tribute to the Beach Boys
- 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Hommage Jimmy Buffet
- 10:30 a.m. Tot Trot hosted by Punxsutawney Regional Hospital
- 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. balloon arts
- 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Exotic Adventures Live Animal Show
- 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Maximum ACDC voltage Tribute
- 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Yinz N Roses
- 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Motorcycle Cruise Day
- Balloon arts from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
- 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Duo Darkwater
- 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Andrew Mack Band
- 7 to 9 p.m. Mile Run
- Fireworks set off after sunset over Indiana Hill
The chamber also posts numerous reminders of the festival and event on its Facebook page. The schedule can also be viewed there and on the chamber’s website, Punxsutawney.com
Hopefully next year we can incorporate more. We won’t have to worry about continuing to plan with COVID, so we’ve tried to keep this friendly and safe, Perry said.
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ http://www.thecourierexpress.com/jeffersonian_democrat/punxsutawney-festival-in-the-park-underway/article_daf8a2c5-8b72-5ab8-89e4-e99185b189f0.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos