Varun Dhawan teaches Bollywood moves to The Tomorrow War star Chris Pratt





Varun Dhawan was candid with Hollywood star Chris Pratt ahead of the latter’s premiere, “The Tomorrow War” on Amazon Prime Video. Varun also teaches Chris some Bollywood moves and we think the actor has succeeded. Pulling on a journalist’s hat for a day, Varun is seen virtually interviewing Chris Pratt and two conversing about their love for film and MMA. Chris talks about ‘The Tomorrow War’ describing it as a ‘great fun action adventure’. He reveals that the film is set in the years 2021 and 2051. The sci-fi film also highlights the love bond of a father-daughter relationship. Speaking about it, Chris said, “The heart in that movie was a big reason I felt so compelled to wear it on the screens. I’m in a very blessed position where people are saying to me, ‘Hey, help. me to get my movie done ‘so I end up reading a lot of scripts. There are a lot of the same themes. You could have time travel, aliens, epic world-saving events, and creatures. Rarely do you find one that evokes an emotional response based on real relationships and that is a really great story to me. Varun teaches Chris the steps of the song ‘Tan Tana Tan Tan Tan Taara’ from his movie ‘Judwa 2’. Chris not only grooves on the song but also articulates the lyrics in a very cute way. Watch the full interview here: Chris is married to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daughter, Katherine Schwarzenegger. He opened up about his relationship with the Hollywood icon and said he was happy to be able to talk to her about work. Chris also made Varun happy when he said that if he had to choose an actor for a superhero movie in India, he would choose Varun. When asked if he was planning to come to India, Chris asked Varun Dhawan to show him around. “I’m dying to come to India. It’s a huge land with so many cultures and so many different people. I would love to explore it and try it. You can show me around, I’m sure you have the key to the city, ”Chris concluded. Directed by Chris McKay, “The Tomorrow War” is about a man (Chris Pratt) who must wage a war in the future and the fate of mankind rests on his ability to face his past. The film also stars Yvonne Strahvoski and JK Simmons and will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 2, 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dnaindia.com/entertainment/report-watch-varun-dhawan-teaches-bollywood-moves-to-the-tomorrow-war-star-chris-pratt-2898412 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

