We have all secretly dreamed of our wedding to our favorite celebrities. You can’t deny that every glimpse of them makes you gaga. Well, for some people that dream has come true. Some Bollywood celebrities fell in love with their fans and married them. I know you are thinking of how lucky these fans are! Let’s see now.

1. Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene

Who knew Bollywood dance queen Madhuri Dixit would marry her fan? She met Dr Shriram Nene at her brother’s request in the United States. Dr Nene already loved Madhuri dance and theater. After seeing each other for three months, they finally decided to get married on October 17, 1999.

Source: hindi.asianetnews

2. Vivek Oberoi and Priyanka Alva

Vivek has found her life partner after many ups and downs in her dating life. The daughter of a Karnataka minister, Priyanka Alva has always admired Vivek’s work and admitted that she was his fan. The couple married on October 29, 2010.

Source: thebridalbox

3.Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani

This childhood school romance finally found its way after a long wait. Bharat, who had been completely impressed with Esha from the age of 13, finally convinced her. The couple agree that “It was Bharat’s the love that brought them togetherThe couple finally got married on June 29, 2012.

Source: shaddis.com

4. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

We can’t deny how adorable it isShilpa shettyis. The gorgeous actress is known for her healthy lifestyle and physical fitness. No wonder she is admired by so many people. Raj Kundra, the Anglo-Indian businessman, was another fan of her and was fortunate enough to marry her. They were married on November 22, 2009.

Source: ndtv

5.Imran Khan and Avantika Malik

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na Actor Imran Khan’s teenage romance came true when he married Avantika Malik after a 10-year relationship with her. The couple married on January 10, 2011.

Source: Bollywoodshadia

We hope that many more love stories like this come true.