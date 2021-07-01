Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ completes sprawling cast (exclusive) – The Hollywood Reporter





from amazon the Lord of the Rings The live-action TV series has finally finished casting for the first season. The big-budget series, which began production in early 2020, added Charles Edwards (The crown), Will Fletcher (The girl who fell), the newcomers Amélie Child-Villiers (The machine) and Beau Cassidy for its sprawling cast. The series, which is already estimated at $ 465 million in its first season alone, arrives with a cast of 39. Details on who the quartet will play in the live-action the Lord of the Rings the series are kept secret. Click here to see the rest of the cast. from amazon LOTR explore new stories leading up to Tolkien’s The Fellowship of the Ring. The series explores the heroic legends of the legendary story of the Second Age of Middle-earth. Epic drama takes place thousands of years before the events of JRR Tolkien The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows a set of characters, both familiar and new, as they face the dreaded re-emergence of evil in Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elven capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the far reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve a legacy for themselves that will last long they are gone. . Announced in November 2017, Amazon landed the global TV rights to The Lord of the Rings and handed over a multi-season engagement to the series. The drama is produced in-house at Amazon Studios alongside Tolkien Estate and Trust, publisher HarperCollins, and Warner Bros. New Line Cinema. Entertainment. The series has been technically renewed for a second season, which is basically a formality. Sources estimate Amazon’s megadeal for LOTR is to be for five seasons – plus a potential spinoff. Insiders put the price of the series’ worldwide rights alone at $ 250 million and believe that once things like budgets, cast and visual effects are factored in, the price could reach $ 1 billion. . (Yes, $ 1 billion for a TV show.) Based on iconic fantasy novels by JRR Tolkien, JD Payne and Patrick McKay (Star Trek 4) serve as showrunners for the series. JA Bayona (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) is expected to direct the first two episodes and will be executive producer, along with production partner Belén Atienza. Writers Gennifer Hutchison (breaking Bad), Jason Cahill (The Sopranos) and Justin Doble (Strange things) are also EPs, just like Lindsey Weber (10 Cloverfield Way), Bruce Richmond (Game of thrones), Callum Greene (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) and former Amazon Gender Manager Sharon Tal Yguado. Bryan Cogman (Game of Thrones), who served as a consulting producer in the first season, left to focus on development. Former EP Gene Kelly has also left the series. A premiere date for LOTR has not yet been determined. Before the pandemic, said Jennifer Salke, director of Amazon Studios Hollywood journalist that “the hope” was that LOTR will be on the air in 2021. As part of the LOTR Okay, the show must be in production within two years of the original pact. It is not known whether production delays caused by the pandemic will have an impact on the timeline of the show. Sources tell THR that the last wait is for LOTR to be launched in early 2022, although a start at the end of 2021 is possible depending on the production obstacles linked to the pandemic.

