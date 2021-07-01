Team Hollywood comes to Nenana and the tradition continues: everyone gets a quarterback | Local News

Some special guests from Team Hollywood Celebrity Streetball will be heading to the annual July 4th Celebration in Nenana, which will take place on Saturday July 3rd of this year.
For the past three or four years, I’ve worked with Team Hollywood’s Pete Adams, allowing him to come and do things in different communities, said Donald Charlie, former chief of the Nenana Native Council.
The two met after Team Hollywood visited Healy. Pete Adams, chairman of the traveling group, stopped by the Nenanas tribal office.
I was there, we just started talking and we became friends, Charlie said.
Team Hollywood is a celebrity streetball basketball team that travels the world, reaching and mentoring young people.
On Saturday July 3, Adams will be in downtown Nenana starting at 11 a.m. for the holiday festivities. Former LA Cllppers player and current retired NBA Players Association vice president Steffond Johnson will join him. Storyteller Rhonda Lee will also be in attendance.
The plan is to install basketball hoops right in the city center. The rally will be a get-together, a chance to snap photos and get autographs, see sports memorabilia and maybe even shoot baskets with a former NBA player. It’s all free.
Of course, Donald Charlie has a reason to invite them to visit him.
I have granddaughters who play football, he says. I realize they don’t have a football pitch. They have one that has been in the works for 20 years. It still wasn’t done because they never had enough money to finish it.
Well I have one granddaughter left and she still plays football, he says. She is two years old.
His motivation is to raise funds to finish a local soccer field.
They’ve never had a home game in all these years, he said. They have to go to Anderson to play their home game.
So he called Pete Adams and explained the situation to him. He wondered if Team Hollywood could help him.
Team Hollywood also recruited Nenanas Donald Charlie to join them in Kansas City to serve as a guest speaker at a fundraiser. Some of that money, he said, will go to the children of Alaska.
Also new this year is a Spaghetti Cook-off at Roughwoods Inn & Cafe, from around 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Everyone is invited to stop for a snack and help pick the winner.
The 107th Annual Nenanas Festival Celebration will feature the usual entertainment, food and games, as well as the traditional everyone gets a quarterback.
Everyone is a winner, said Marilyn Duggar. A first prize of $ 1, a second prize of 50 cents and everyone gets a quarter.
This means that she has collected quarters all year round.
Last year it was really tough to get quarterbacks, she said. Apparently, coin-to-coin even had Covid. I had people going to their banks all over Fairbanks, getting as many quarters as they could, as many days as needed, to get them all together.
This year, I just bought them all year round and I have plenty of them.
What she has is 2,000 quarters. Everyone wins.
The day is supported by the Nenana Ice Classic and donations from other organizations, businesses and individuals.
Contact community columnist / editor Kris Capps at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @FDNMKris.
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://www.newsminer.com/news/local_news/team-hollywood-comes-to-nenana-and-the-tradition-continues-everybody-gets-a-quarter/article_ff5dc0e6-da1f-11eb-aa51-7b1392d38bf0.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos