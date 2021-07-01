Team Hollywood comes to Nenana and the tradition continues: everyone gets a quarterback | Local News

Some special guests from Team Hollywood Celebrity Streetball will be heading to the annual July 4th Celebration in Nenana, which will take place on Saturday July 3rd of this year.

For the past three or four years, I’ve worked with Team Hollywood’s Pete Adams, allowing him to come and do things in different communities, said Donald Charlie, former chief of the Nenana Native Council.

The two met after Team Hollywood visited Healy. Pete Adams, chairman of the traveling group, stopped by the Nenanas tribal office.

I was there, we just started talking and we became friends, Charlie said.

Team Hollywood is a celebrity streetball basketball team that travels the world, reaching and mentoring young people.

On Saturday July 3, Adams will be in downtown Nenana starting at 11 a.m. for the holiday festivities. Former LA Cllppers player and current retired NBA Players Association vice president Steffond Johnson will join him. Storyteller Rhonda Lee will also be in attendance.

The plan is to install basketball hoops right in the city center. The rally will be a get-together, a chance to snap photos and get autographs, see sports memorabilia and maybe even shoot baskets with a former NBA player. It’s all free.

Of course, Donald Charlie has a reason to invite them to visit him.

I have granddaughters who play football, he says. I realize they don’t have a football pitch. They have one that has been in the works for 20 years. It still wasn’t done because they never had enough money to finish it.

Well I have one granddaughter left and she still plays football, he says. She is two years old.

His motivation is to raise funds to finish a local soccer field.

They’ve never had a home game in all these years, he said. They have to go to Anderson to play their home game.

So he called Pete Adams and explained the situation to him. He wondered if Team Hollywood could help him.

Team Hollywood also recruited Nenanas Donald Charlie to join them in Kansas City to serve as a guest speaker at a fundraiser. Some of that money, he said, will go to the children of Alaska.

Also new this year is a Spaghetti Cook-off at Roughwoods Inn & Cafe, from around 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Everyone is invited to stop for a snack and help pick the winner.

The 107th Annual Nenanas Festival Celebration will feature the usual entertainment, food and games, as well as the traditional everyone gets a quarterback.

Everyone is a winner, said Marilyn Duggar. A first prize of $ 1, a second prize of 50 cents and everyone gets a quarter.

This means that she has collected quarters all year round.

Last year it was really tough to get quarterbacks, she said. Apparently, coin-to-coin even had Covid. I had people going to their banks all over Fairbanks, getting as many quarters as they could, as many days as needed, to get them all together.

This year, I just bought them all year round and I have plenty of them.

What she has is 2,000 quarters. Everyone wins.

The day is supported by the Nenana Ice Classic and donations from other organizations, businesses and individuals.

