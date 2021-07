The Locarno Film Festival unveils its 2021 lineup – The Hollywood Reporter

The Locarno International Film Festival has unveiled the lineup for its 2021 edition, which will take place in person from August 4 to 14. Ferdinando Cito Filomarino’s Italian thriller Beckett, starring John David Washington, Alicia Vikander and Vicky Krieps, will have its world premiere at Locarno’s legendary open-air Piazza Grande, as will actor John Swab I dared, with Melissa Leo, Frank Grillo and Josh Hartnett. Netflix is ​​coming out Beckett worldwide, with universal management I dared. Other studio titles in Locarno’s Piazza Grande range include Disney’s free guy, the action comedy movie directed by Shawn Levy starring Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer; and the biopic on Aretha Franklin by Liesl Tommy The respect, starring Jennifer Hudson and produced by MGM. Countryside by Oscar-winning director Stefan Ruzowitzky (Counterfeiters), that of Stefan Jäger Monte Verità, At Bassel Ghandour Alleys, the Italian feature film by Alessandro Rak Yaya e Lennie – Freedom That Walks, and Pink, the directorial debut of French actress Aurélie Saada, is one of the international highlights of the Piazza Grande program. Vortex of the French enfant terrible Gaspar Noé, which will be presented in preview at Cannes, and of Kim Ji-hoon chasm have also secured slots in Piazza Grande. The Locarno International Competition, the festival’s main arthouse support, will feature 17 world premieres, including that of Abel Ferrara Zeros and ones with Ethan Hawke and Cristina Chiriac; Gerda, by Russian actress-turned-director Natalya Kudryashova; by Srdjan Dragojevi Nebesa (Above the Sky); and Soul of a beast by Swiss director Lorenz Merz (Cherry Pie). Among the highlights of the programming of the first and second films of the Concorso Cineasti del Presente are the debuts Monster by the Mexican José Pablo Escamilla, Real people by American filmmaker Kit Zauhar and Swiss feature film Wet sand by Elene Naveriani, as well as No one is with the calves by the promising German director Sabrina Sarabi (Prelude) and Streams, the second effort of Thala my love the director Mehdi Hmili. Like most international film events, Locarno was forced to bring its program online last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/locarno-2021-john-david-washington-beckett-ida-red-frank-grillo-1234976453/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos