City fireworks at dusk Newton Daily News





There will be plenty of other activities to do before the twilight fireworks start. The Town of Newton has a number of activities scheduled for Sunday July 4 at Agnes Patterson Memorial Park to celebrate Independence Day. Everything from a sand volleyball tournament and basketball competitions to a kids’ area filled with inflatables and DJ entertainment will be available to the public. CO-ED SAND VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT Teams can consist of six to nine players, but at least two women are required on the field for each team at all times. Players must be in the ninth grade or above. The cost is $ 25 per team, with a limit of 12 teams. All teams must register by Friday July 2. The tournament will officially start at 3 p.m. THREE POINT CONTEST Three different age groups can participate in a three-point competition sponsored by Dodds Trash Hauling and Recycling, Inc. at the basketball court near the soccer fields. Payment will be given at the time of registration. Prizes will be awarded to first and second places. The contest for 18 and over starts at 2:00 pm with registration at 1:30 pm Participants aged 13 to 17 shoot at 3:30 pm and must register at 2:30 pm Children 12 and under start at 4:30 p.m. and register at 3:30 a.m. FREE LAUNCH CONTEST The free throw competition will be held at the same location as the three point competitions. Only one division will be playable, but boys and girls will be separated within the division. Children 10 and under will participate in the competition at 5:30 pm Registration will begin at 4:30 pm Prizes will be awarded to first and second places. All participants will receive a participation medal. INFLATABLES FOR CHILDREN Families can enjoy a kids’ area filled with inflatables, including a patriotic obstacle course, bouncy house, and pirate ship inflatables. The fun starts at 6 p.m. Musical entertainment will be provided by DJ Ray from 6.30 p.m. to dusk. For more information visitwww.newtongov.org/920/Fourth-of-July-Activities. Contact Christopher Braunschweig at 641-792-3121 ext. 6560 or [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newtondailynews.com/news/local/2021/07/01/city-fireworks-display-at-dusk/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos