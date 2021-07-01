Fair emphasizes safety | Characteristics

The countdown has begun for the 17th Annual Williamson County Fair.

On August 6 at 6 p.m., the doors will open for nine days of family fun and some good cock-a-doodle-doo time. This year the County Fair has a new look, and fair visitors will notice the changes with special attention to safety and fun, many of which are only temporary.

We’re changing the vibe of the fair a lot, but it’s for the best, said Rogers Anderson, Williamson County Mayor and Fair Chair.

Customers will find hand washing and disinfection stations all over the land, and wherever possible there will be contactless transactions. However, masks will not be mandatory.

Williamson Medical Center was unable to provide the baby care station this year, but changing tables will be installed in the arena washrooms. The picnic pavilion inside the arena will also have a limited seating capacity and there will be picnic tables around the field.

The daily schedule of events has gone digital. Large TVs will constantly display events and provide updates and changes.

Admission to the fair is $ 12 for adults and $ 7 for children 6 to 12 at the gate. Children 5 and under are admitted free. Go online at www.williamsoncountyfair.org and search for daily specials and ticket deals online only. Tickets purchased online cost $ 9 for adults and $ 5 for children ages 6 to 12. A family package of tickets for two adults and two children costs $ 28.50.

Those who buy tickets online have the option of using the Fast Pass lane to enter the fair. Parking is always free and courtesy carts will operate continuously, providing trips to and from the fair until 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 15 minutes before closing on Fridays and Saturdays. Pickup and drop-off will be at the counters.

New this year, only transparent carry bags will be allowed in the living room to create a more contactless situation. Diaper bags are allowed but will be checked.

Jimmy Drew Exhibition brings many old favorites and a few new rides. The Seattle Wheel, Himalayas, Cyclops, Mantis, and Tornado, along with all the favorite rides for toddlers, are back, but the pirate ship is under repair. New this year is the Eagle 16 Wheel and the Fighter.

Midway now uses hand stamps instead of tickets for many of its promotions. Discounted and unlimited tickets are available online until midnight Thursday August 5. Hands will be stamped after entering the show.

There is a strict no-refund policy for entrance and ride tickets, so choose wisely.

Those with a competitive spirit can find plenty of opportunities in the 2021 catalog, also available online.

Little 1s Farming is taking a year off due to additional precautionary measures. However, the children’s barnyard will be filled with animals, thanks to Jason Ladd of Lucky Ladds Farm.

The mission of the Williamson County Fair is to promote agriculture and celebrate the traditions of Williamson County. Breeding, horticultural and field crops competitions are part of this mission.

Pass by the horticultural exhibit on the upper level of the arena, then make your way to the exhibit barns, where there will be plenty of activity. Beef, mutton, goat and poultry shows raised by local farmers and young people will be presented. Make sure to go through the barns and try to guess what the judges are looking for in a champion animal.

Although the fashion shows and contests, with the exception of Fairest of the Fair and Sing Your Heart, our contest all take a year off, Tommy Jackson has compiled an excellent list of entertainment for the Bluegrass scene including Tim Watson. and Black Creek and a swing dance with a live band. Check the daily schedule for a full list of entertainment.

The Xpogo Stunt team returns to the arena with the Robocars, Jurassic Kingdom and the Historic Village, which will introduce young people to the old ways and spark memories for over 30s.

Outside, Piccolo Zoppe Circus, chainsaw artist Roark Phillips and the Middle Tennessee Powerline Demo Team are back. The Flippenout Extreme Trampoline Show and Ryan Gothrup Glassblower are new to outdoor entertainment.

Of course, there will be plenty of vendors and food stalls inside and outside the arena so those bag clips, tote bags and pens, fried oreos, funnel cakes, thighs turkey and corn on the cob are available.

Saturday will be Patriot Day, when all serving and retired military personnel will be admitted free with military ID.

This year, the public is also invited to nominate a family member or friend who is a past or current military member who deserves to be recognized for their service to the community. For more information and a nomination form, go to the fairs website and search for Hometown Heroes. Those selected will be honored in a special ceremony on Saturday August 14th.

The Williamson County Fair is self-sufficient and relies on over 2,000 volunteers to make it happen. Since the first fair in 2005, it has returned $ 256,729 to area high schools, provided $ 31,800 in scholarships since 2013, raised 53,099 pounds of food for GraceWorks Ministries, and spent $ 196,720 on improvements to Williamson County Park. Ag Expo.

Carole Robinson can be contacted at [email protected]