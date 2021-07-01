Senator Markey and Representative Langevin to reintroduce law to hold gun traffickers accountable

Washington (July 1, 2021) Senator Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) And Representative Jim Langevin (RI-02) today reintroduced the Keeping Gun Dealers Honest Act, legislation that would strengthen accountability measures for irresponsible arms dealers and would provide the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) with additional resources for law enforcement.

While the majority of arms dealers obey the law, a small number of delinquent arms dealers perpetuate the epidemic of gun violence by selling guns to straw buyers, arms dealers and other dangerous individuals. ; falsify sales records; and sell guns in the books. In fact, as few as five percent of arms dealers supply about 90 percent of all guns used in crimes. This bicameral legislation would ensure that firearms do not end up in the wrong hands by allowing more frequent inspections of firearms dealers, increasing penalties for serious offenses and strengthening the authority and discretion of the ministry. of Justice in the application of the laws on firearms.

As we close Gun Violence Prevention Month, our work to end the gun violence epidemic cannot stop there. Holding gun dealers accountable for engaging in illegal sales practices is a key part of any strategy to reduce the senseless gun violence plaguing our communities, Senator Markey said. By increasing inspections and sanctions, we can reduce the number of guns falling into the hands of those who shouldn’t have them. We must strengthen accountability measures and equip federal authorities with the tools to enforce the law to prevent further gun violence from killing innocent people.

When gun dealers escape responsibility for their illegal sales practices, such as falsifying records or selling guns without background checks, all Americans are put at risk. This legislation will give the ATF the resources it needs to crack down on gun traffickers and redouble its efforts to keep lethal firearms out of the wrong hands, Representative Langevin said. It is time we gave law enforcement the tools they need to inspect and shut down gun dealers who refuse to follow the law. I thank Senator Markey for leading this bill in the Senate, and I look forward to working with my colleagues in the House to pass this bill.

Among other provisions, the Keeping Gun Dealers Honest Act:

increase the authorized number of ATF inspections of firearms dealers from one to three per year;

increase the number of ATF inspectors;

strengthen criminal penalties for dealers who knowingly break the law by committing serious record-keeping offenses that facilitate trafficking in firearms;

grant the ATF some discretion in issuing firearms dealer licenses;

and provide the ATF with more flexibility in determining penalties to ensure that the punishment truly matches the crime.

A copy of the legislation is available HERE.

Last week, President Biden echoed the objectives of the Keeping Gun Dealers Honest Act by calling on Congress to increase funding for the ATF and announcing that the ATF will adopt a zero tolerance policy for dealers in weapons that willfully break the law.

The co-sponsors of this legislation in the Senate include Senators Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), Sheldon Whitehouse (DR.I), Tina Smith (D-Minn.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Jack Reed. (DR.I.), Robert Menendez (DN.J.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Cory Booker (DN.J.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore. ), and Christopher Murphy (D-Conn.).

The co-sponsors of this legislation in the House of Representatives include Representatives Ed Case (HI-01), Ted Deutch (FL-22), Elenor Holmes Norton (DC), Robin Kelly (IL-02) and Jamie Raskin (MD – 08).

When you combine this bill with the actions President Biden announced last week, gun traffickers are warned: The days when the gun lobby undermines law enforcement and suffocates the ATF coming to an end. We applaud Representative Langevin and Senator Markey for bringing forward this important legislation to prevent guns from falling into dangerous hands, said John Feinblatt, President of Everytown for Gun Safety.

As our country seeks to tackle record crime and gun violence, it is clear that tackling the flow of guns into our communities is of paramount concern. The Keeping Gun Dealers Honest Act does just that by freeing up the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives to allow them to properly inspect gun dealers, while increasing stringency. guidelines for resellers to ensure they are encouraged to comply with the law. From state houses to the White House, leaders are searching for solutions to stop gun trafficking and curb the supply of criminal weapons, and now Congress is too. Brady thanks Rep Langevin for presenting and championing this common sense solution to this pressing problem, said Kris Brown, president of Brady.