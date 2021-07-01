Chateau Marmont NLRB Complaint filed by Hotel Union – The Hollywood Reporter





The battle of a union against the Hollywood hideout of Chateau Marmont on behalf of the laid-off workers intensifies. On Wednesday, UNITE HERE Local 11, which represents employees at Los Angeles, Orange County and Arizona hotels, filed an unfair labor practices complaint with the National Labor Relations Board against the hotel owned by Andre Balazs, Hollywood journalist has learned. The prosecution alleges that the hotel, which last year announced its intention to become a private club, violated article 8 (a) (1) of the National Labor Relations Act and violated employee rights by “engaging in surveillance or creating the impression of surveillance of employee union activities” during recent castle protests. According to the union, in three recent protests in April and May – which called on the hotel to rehire more workers it laid off during the pandemic and supported a boycott of the institution until demands were met. Satisfied – Protesters saw various people they considered to be hotel employees watching or taking photos or videos, including the hotel’s general manager. While the castle says it has rehired some employees as local pandemic restrictions have been lifted, most of the more than 200 former workers made redundant have not been rehired, protest organizers say. UNITE HERE Local 11, which had started organizing castle workers before the pandemic hit in 2020, maintains the castle should comply with state and local laws on the ‘right of recall’ and rehire more former employees. “The pandemic profits of Chateau Marmont and Andre Balazs apparently have no limits,” Kurt Petersen, co-chair of UNITE HERE Local 11, said in a statement regarding the filing. “The hotel laid off its employees and cut health insurance at the start of this pandemic. And when the workers get up to fight for their jobs, the top Chateau official spies on them. Balazs and his managers should be made redundant. A spokesperson for the hotel said in a statement regarding the NLRB accusation: “This baseless claim is just another attempt by Unite Here Local 11 to harass a non-union hotel – a hotel that offers in pays its employees a much better salary and health benefits than the union does for the same positions. The unfair labor practices charge filed on Wednesday specifically cites three people who allegedly tried to restrict the rights of employees on behalf of the castle by monitoring protesters, including general manager Amanda Grandinetti, an anonymous person and an anonymous security guard. ” I’ve just seen her [Grandinetti] in this car watching everyone go by, ”said Alejandro Roldan, a former Chateau housekeeper for over three years, who attended the April 8 demonstration. Roldan says he saw the general manager record a video: “We were scared because she was probably not going to call us back. [to work] when the state opens. Grandinetti did not respond to multiple requests for comment. Last September, after Chateau employees were laid off during the COVID-19 pandemic without offers of severance pay or extended health insurance, more than 30 former employees at famed Sunset Blvd. establishment made allegations of workplace ill-treatment, sexual harassment and racial discrimination Hollywood journalist. (The hotel denied these claims. Grandinetti, which workers claimed THR made insensitive comments to colored subordinates, apologized, and called the claims “heartbreaking.”) For months, the company has faced multiple civil lawsuits funded by UNITE HERE Local 11 while stars as Jane Fonda, Edie Falco and Alfonso Cuaron, among others, joined a boycott of the hotel. Grassroots organizations including the Los Angeles branch of the Democratic Socialists of America and Ground Game LA have also joined the ongoing protests, supporting the boycott and calling for the rehiring of workers. In April, a scheduled one-day shoot for the film Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz by Aaron Sorkin Being the Ricardos at the castle was scrapped when it became apparent that production would cross the picket line of the old workers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/business/business-news/chateau-marmont-nlrb-complaint-filed-hotel-union-1234976314/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos