Puerto Rican man named oldest in the world by Guinness World Records





Emilio Flores Mrquez of Puerto Rico, at the age of 112 years and 326 days, has been recognized as the oldest living male in the world by Guinness World Records. Flores Mrquez was born on August 8, 1908 in Carolina, Puerto Rico. He is the second oldest of 11 children. As the eldest son, he devoted his youth to caring for his siblings. Flores Mrquez often helped her father on their sugarcane farm by watering and loading the sugarcane onto wagons. I was the oldest child, so I did it all. I rubbed, I looked after the boys, I did everything “, says Flores Mrquez Guinness World Records. What was his key to a long life? Flores Mrquez, known on the island as “Don Millo”, said it was to live with “an abundance of love and to live without anger”. He said he found this love with his wife of 57, Andrea Perez, who died in 2010. The couple had four children together, two of whom are still alive and care for Flores Mrquez. He now has five grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Flores Mrquez lives in Rio Piedras with her two children, who have praised their father and their education. “My father raised me with love, loving everyone. He always told me and my brothers and sisters to do good, to share everything with others. Moreover, Christ lives in me. “the children said in a statement to Guinness. Record breakers:Father of Quintuplets breaks Guinness World Record by pushing babies to marathon The longest nails in the world:Texas woman cuts 24-foot toenails after breaking Guinness World Record Flores Mrquez suffered health complications at the age of 101, when he underwent surgery with a pacemaker. Despite the operation and the loss of almost all of her hearing, her family have said that Flores Mrquez shows strength and loves life. Craig Glenday, editor-in-chief of Guinness World Record, said this year that they had processed two nominations for the title of oldest living man. “I am delighted to present Sr. Mrquez born, in an interesting way, on the 8th day of the 8th month of the 8th year of the 20th century! And to present her fascinating story to the general public. But besides that, I am also happy that we had the chance to pay tribute to Dumitru Comnescu, who briefly held the record but sadly passed away before we go to press, ”said. Romanias Dumitru Comnescu, born November 21, 1908, had previously held the title for a month before his death. He died at the age of 111 years and 219 days. It was after his death, the death of Comnescu that Guinness World Records received proof of Flores Mrquez, born three months earlier than Comnescu. Jeanne Calment holds the title of the oldest person to have ever lived, who died at the age of 112 years and 164 days. While the oldest woman is Kane Tanaka, born in Japan on January 2, 1903. She received her record at the age of 117 years and 41 days in 2020. Tanaka is now 118 years and 179 days old and lives in Fukuoka, Japan. Follow Gabriela Miranda on Twitter: @itsgabbymiranda

