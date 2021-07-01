Entertainment
Actress Alyson Stoner enrolled in conversion therapy. Now she is against it. / LGBTQ Nation
Alyson stonerPhoto: Shutterstock
Our actress and dancer Alyson Stoner recently spoke about the trauma she suffered after entering conversion therapy.
In an interview with Initiated, Stoner discussed the internalized shame she felt about her sexual orientation and how she attended an outpatient variant of conversion therapy after falling in love with a woman and couldn’t reconcile her feelings. feelings with his religion.
I felt stuck. I felt miserable, says Stoner, who is pansexual. I felt like all was not right with me, even though, deep in my heart, I only wanted to be a devoted follower of God.
In conversion therapy, she spoke with pastors and tried to understand their beliefs, but it turned out to be extremely harmful.
No one can deprive you of your growth and transformation. The proof is in your presence.
Alyson Stoner (@AlysonStoner) June 22, 2021
To hear from people you trust, people you respect, people you might even aspire to be, that you are basically rotten, abominable, that the devil has a target on your back because of your position in Hollywood, it just sends you on a spiral, at least for me, because I just wanted to do the right thing.
Conversion therapy, she added, was also damaging her mind-body connection and made her see her body as something shameful and untrustworthy.
It ends up disrupting my ability to foster true relationships with others and myself, because now I am suppressing a voice. I’m trying to change something which is what I now understand is very natural.
His new book, Pride body mind, is meant to help gay people reconnect with their minds and bodies, their website explains. All proceeds will also go to LGBTQ youth wellness programs.
I wrote #MindBodyPride to help you reconnect your mind and body, relieve stress, and celebrate your authentic well-being.
It is specially designed to support the mental and emotional health of queer people / allies. However, all are welcome and can benefit from it! https://t.co/imuLoxDcGm
Alyson Stoner (@AlysonStoner) June 9, 2021
Stoner, that is also frank on the dangerous pressures Hollywood exerts on child stars, said Initiated she still struggles to talk about her conversion therapy experiences today.
My mind doesn’t even want to go. My legs started to shake at the thought of reliving part of it. I know how dangerous it is for me as a person who has had access to therapy and other supports. And I always wondered if my life was worth living or, if everything was not right with me, then what good was it for me to be there, starting to see myself as someone who didn’t. was only harming others in society.
Conversion therapy has been proven time and time again to not only work, but to be extremely damaging for LGBTQ people as well.
A 2020 Williams Institute study found that LGB people who have taken conversion therapy are more than twice as likely to attempt suicide, and a 2020 study by the Trevor Project found that LGBTQ youth who had undergone conversion therapy were also twice as likely to attempt suicide.
Aspiring to be like a high quality, all natural air freshener that enhances the experience of every space I am in without even being visible.
Alyson Stoner (@AlysonStoner) June 25, 2021
The dangers are measurable, Stoner said. They are measurable. Even if someone comes out on the other side and says, Hey, no, I’m living a good life, there are scars there. There are shadows. So yes, I’m not yet able to go back and tell details, which is an indicator of how difficult this chapter is for me.
