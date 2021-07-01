Uyghur village leader, Korean War hero, actor among the first recipients of the CCP’s highest honor

Text size:

New Delhi: Chinese President Xi Jinping awarded on July 1 medal, the highest honor of the Communist Party of China (CCP), to 29 party members, including military veterans and a Uyghur village official for the very first time.

According to a report in the Quishi’s Journal, the official CCP theoretical journal, the ceremony was held Tuesday morning at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, ahead of the 100th anniversary of the celebration.

Chen Hongjun, a soldier who died in the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh last year, and Memetjan Wumer, an official from the Uyghur village of Xinjiang, were among the laureates.

During the ceremony, Xi said that over the past 100 years, the party “has written a magnificent chapter in the history of the development of the Chinese nation and the progress of mankind.”

The CPC has more than 95.1 million members and nearly 4.9 million primary-level organizations, according to The data of the Organization Service of the CCPC Central Committee on Wednesday.

Party membership is open to people over 18 who accept the party’s program and constitution and pay a membership fee.

According to the party constitution, they are supposed to be a avant-garde fight for the Chinese working class. They also have a duty attend meetings, keep abreast of political documents and participate in discussions in newspapers and party newspapers.

22 laureates attended the ceremony, 6 were women

The 29 CCP members were honored for “outstanding contributions to the party and the people, some posthumously.”

Of the 29 medal recipients, 22 attended the ceremony in Beijing, including six women, according to photos on Quishi’s Journals website. According to government data, women represent 28.8 percent of the total number of CPC members.

Among the six women who attended the ceremony was Ma Maojie, in a wheelchair, would have part of the campaign to cross the Yangtze River during the Liberation War (1946-49). The other women included community volunteer Wang Lanhua, women’s education activist Zhang Guimei and Zhoigar, a border guard on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau.

Among the 16 male laureates present at the ceremony was former police officer Cui Daozhi. He is among the first generation of Chinese forensic police to have made major breakthroughs in examining traces of evidence, according to a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Cui Daozhi from #Korean ethnic group is known as the Holmes of China. He is among the first generation of forensic police in China with major breakthroughs in examining traces of evidence. Even in his 80s, he solved complex cases and filled academic gaps. # July1MedalAwardees pic.twitter.com/tp2rqUysTm – Hua Chunying (@SpokespersonCHN) June 30, 2021

Famous Chinese actor Lan Tianye and Uyghur village leader Wei Deyou also received the July 1 medal.

Other included Wang Zhanshan, a war hero who participated in the Korean War and other battles, Ai Aiguo, a welder, Lyu Qiming, a composer whose works include many songs on the subject of the revolution and Qu Duyi, a seasoned journalist who worked for the Xinhua News Agency.

