Veteran actor Anwar Iqbal Baloch dies of prolonged illness – Pakistan





Well-known TV and film actor Anwar Iqbal Baloch, who made the debut “controversial” Film in Baloch language, died Thursday in Karachi after a long illness, according to his family and friends. He was 70 years old. The senior artist has played a number of memorable characters in dramas in Urdu and Sindhi. He was best known for his roles in the top PTV soap operas “Shama” and “Akhri Chataan”. Ahmed Iqbal, brother of Anwar and owner of Wash TV, Told Dawn.com that Anwar suffered from several illnesses. He was diabetic and had stomach problems. Another relative said the actor was battling cancer. His health recently deteriorated and he was admitted to a private hospital in Karachi where he took his last breath. A few months ago, Anwar’s wife also passed away, a close relative said. The actor left four daughters. His funeral prayers will be offered at Baitul Mukarram Mosque in Gulshan-i-Iqbal after Isha’s prayers, and he will rest in Mewa Shah cemetery. Who was Anwar Iqbal? According to Ahmed, his brother received his master’s degree from Karachi University and began his career in television series in the 1970s. He worked in several PTV dramas and films, and directed Pakistan’s first Balochi film, “Hammal O Mahganj,” about the Baluch hero Hammal Mahganj who defeated the Portuguese invaders in the Balochistan coastal belt, including Gwadar. Ramzan Baloch, a veteran writer from Lyari, said Dawn.com that Anwar was born in Baghdadi, Lyari, and that his family then moved to Muslimabad. His father Haji Iqbal was a politician and businessman who started a travel agency when PIA started a service between Karachi and Makran in the 1960s. Regarding Hammal O Mahganj, Ramzan said that Anwar made the film in 1974 at Eastern Studio and performed the role of Mahganj himself. Its dialogue and screenplay were written by veteran journalist Nadir Shah Adil. who also played a role in the film. The theatrical release order has passed; however, then-National Awami Party (NAP) workers launched a massive protest against the film, claiming that it could destroy Baloch culture “on the model of Pakhtun culture” which was allegedly harmed by Pashtun films. . Ramzan recalled that the main objection of the protesters was a dance in the film performed by a woman who was wearing Portuguese cultural attire. The protesters reportedly resorted to violence and attacked cinemas, causing the film to not be shown for 30 to 40 years. However, it was first screened at the Pakistan Arts Council in Karachi a few years ago. The writer felt that the controversy over the film was essentially the result of a dispute between the PPP and NAP workers, and that if it had been released at the time, the film could have paved the way for more Baluchi films and create more actors and stories.

