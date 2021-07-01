12-year-old actor from New Orleans talks about filming during pandemic, shares tips for youngsters





A young New Orleans native continues to be successful in his acting career.We first met 12-year-old Cayden K. Williams in December 2019 when he donated gift baskets to the New Orleans Children’s Hospital.Williams stars as JG in ‘David Makes Man,’ a director of the series produced by Oprah Winfrey and Michael B. Jordan.The second season premiered on June 22.Williams spoke of what it was like to film during a pandemic. “It was very different, you know. Coming back to and seeing everyone, but you can’t really overdo it. You always have to be six feet away,” he said. New Orleans before he left for Atlanta to film, but he always comes home for special times like celebrating his grandmother’s birthday. “We threw a surprise party for her and you know I have could see everyone. It was the first time I’ve seen them in months, “Williams said. His acting journey inspires other New Orleans kids to find a passion and follow their dreams.” Basketball, drawing , theater or singing, whatever it is, just find something you can do. Not only something that will get you out of trouble, but something that you really enjoy doing and no one is forcing you to do it. You I want to find something like that because it’s very important, ”Williams said. “David Makes Man” airs every Tuesday on OWN at 8/9 p.m. CST.

