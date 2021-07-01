Aspiring actor Naveen Kasturia isn’t your usual “catman” in this pic





Naveen Kasturia shared this photo. (Image courtesy: naveenkasturia ) Strong points “Asli ID se aao Naveen Tondon”, commented Abhilash Thapliyal

Sunny Hinduja commented: “Navnita katsu”

Anindita Bose commented: “Itna sundar tu pehle kabhi nahi dikha” New Delhi: If you’re having a dull day, actor Naveen Kasturia’s latest Instagram post will put a smile on your face, or maybe even leave you divided. the Aspirants On Thursday, the actor posted an unusual selfie and captioned his quirky look as “the cat-man.” Naveen Kasturia can be seen wearing a kajal and clicking a selfie in a plaid shirt. His photo sparked ROFL reactions from friends and co-stars such as Abhilash Thapliyal, Sunny Hinduja, Sharib Hashmi, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Anindita Bose. “Asli ID se aao Naveena Tondon ”, commented Abhilash Thapliyal while Sunny Hinduja wrote:“ Navnita kastu. “Shreya commented,” Dayum son! With the fire icon and Anindita Bose wrote this in the comments section: “Itna sundar you pehle kabhi nahi dikha. “MDR. See the latest photo of Naveen Kasturia here: Screenshot of comments on Naveen’s post. Naveen Kasturia, who has worked in numerous commercials and web series, was last seen in the MX Player web series Lugai on the run. He garnered much praise for his performance as Abhilash Sharma, who became an IAS officer after clearing UPSC, in Aspirants. In May and June, Naveen shared some videos of the sets from Aspirants. Naveen Kasturia is known for his performances in web series like TVF Pitchers, Bose: Dead / Alive, The Good Vibes, Thinkistan, Happy Ever After and Parchhayee. He has also worked in short films like Skin Deep, Stunt Boy, Chhoti Khushi, Pure-Veg, Maya and Malgook Bidro. Naveen Kasturia has worked as an assistant director on films like Jashnn, Love Sex Aur Dhokha, Shanghai and Tigers. His last film was from 2019 Wow Zindagi.

