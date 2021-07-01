Bill Cosby’s accusers hope decision to release him won’t deter survivors from sharing their stories





“It’s a disheartening message for survivors of sexual assault,” said Patricia Leary Steuer, who accused Cosby of assault. “I hope it won’t, because at the end of the day all you can do is come forward and speak the truth.”

The man once known as “America’s Father” was released from prison after three years on Wednesday when Pennsylvania’s highest court ruled that his due process rights were violated during his prosecution.

A former Montgomery County prosecutor decided not to prosecute Cosby in 2005 in exchange for his deposition in a civil case, and that deposition was ultimately used against him in a trial, the court’s panel of judges said. Supreme Court of the State of Pennsylvania in their opinion.

While some of Cosby’s accusers, like Steuer, have said they agree with the legal status of the ruling, others have denounced it – but all those who accused him of sexual assault have maintained their stories.

“One technical detail doesn’t make you innocent. It means something has gone wrong in the system,” said Lise-Lotte Lublin, who accused Cosby of sexually assaulting her in 1989. Cosby maintained that her sexual interactions were consensual. “Well, I’m not guilty,” Cosby told CNN Wednesday. “So when I see what they’re trying to put together, and I say, it’s not fair.” Cosby found out around noon on Wednesday that his conviction had been overturned. A guard knocked on his cell door while he was sleeping, told him he was free and left the door open, his spokesperson Andrew Wyatt said. The artist was then greeted at his home by lawyers and supporters, and on Thursday he plans to see his wife, Camille, for the first time in three years, Wyatt said. Cosby didn’t want the family to visit him in prison, but he spoke to them, Wyatt said. TIME’S UP Foundation CEO Tina Tchen said Wednesday that Cosby’s release erased the appearance of justice for the women who accused him of assault, but applauded the courage of the accusers and offered her support to those who spoke. “To the survivors of this case, each of you stood up with great courage against a powerful man in personal danger,” Tchen said. “We were with you then and we are here next to you now.” Steuer encouraged the women to keep speaking out, “Get out. Talk. Be honest about it. Be counted. Your voice matters.” #MeToo and Cosby’s conviction Cosby was sentenced in 2018 to 3 to 10 years in state prison for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home in 2004. The Cosby case was seen by many as a test of whether the cultural shift brought about by the #MeToo movement would make its way to court. Montgomery County District Attorney who sued Cosby, Kevin Steele, said the actor was free on a procedural matter that is “irrelevant to the facts of the crime.” “I want to congratulate Cosby’s victim Andrea Constand for her bravery in coming forward and remaining steadfast throughout this long ordeal, as well as all the other women who have gone through similar experiences,” Steele said. . “I hope this decision does not hinder the reporting of sexual assault by victims. Prosecutors in my office will continue to follow the evidence where and to whom it leads. We still believe that no one is above the law,” including those who are rich, famous and powerful. “ Although dozens of women have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct, only Constand’s allegations have resulted in criminal charges. Constand initially spoke to police about the assault in 2005, a year after it occurred. After former Montgomery County District Attorney Bruce Castor decided not to press charges in the case, Constand and Cosby settled a civil lawsuit for $ 3.38 million in 2006. In late 2015, when a wave of women spoke out against Cosby, Steele, the new Montgomery County district attorney, filed a complaint. In April 2018, a jury found Cosby guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault. The verdict came a year after Cosby’s previous trial ended in an overturn, as another panel of jurors said they were deadlocked and could not unanimously agree on a verdict. Cosby’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, told CNN’s Chris Cuomo that she felt her initial conviction was influenced by the #MeToo movement. “We have a movement that wants to create a platform inside the courtroom for women who have not made their claims,” Bonjean said. “I believe we have a tendency in our courtrooms where courtrooms are infiltrated by the court of public opinion and this leads to miscarriages of justice.” Gloria Allred, who represents several of Cosby’s accusers, said Thursday that although he is now a free man and can no longer be prosecuted in Pennsylvania, there is still a civil lawsuit pending involving a “very serious case “in the Los Angeles County Superior Court in Santa Monica. “And we’re going back to see the judge next month, actually in August, to have a status conference,” Allred told John Berman on New Day. “And now the court will be ready to set a date for us to complete our discovery and possibly set a date for the trial.” Wyatt said further civil litigation is an “act of desperation.” The “appeal is both severe and rare” but justified, according to the judges Pennsylvania Supreme Court justices last December heard arguments that Cosby requested a civil deposition regarding Constand only because Castor, the former district attorney, had promised he would not prosecute him in criminal matters. In this deposition, Cosby admitted that he bought Quaaludes for the women he wanted to have sex with. In their decision on Wednesday, the judges wrote that Castor had ruled “that he would not be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Cosby drugged and raped Constand”. “Seeking” some measure of justice “for Constand, DA Castor decided that the Commonwealth would refuse to prosecute Cosby over the incident involving Constand, thus allowing Cosby to be forced to testify in a subsequent civil action, under penalty of perjury , without the benefit of its Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination, “the judges wrote. This civil deposition Cosby made came to light in 2014, and one of Castor’s successors then used the statements he made in the deposition in the criminal trial. The judges wrote that they had weighed different remedies – including another trial for Cosby – but felt there was only one appropriate remedy. “He must be released and any future prosecution on these particular charges must be prohibited,” the judges wrote. “We do not dispute that this remedy is both severe and rare. But it is here justified, even imposed.” But one of Cosby’s accusers said the overturned conviction does not mean he escaped the consequences of the actions she said she took. “He’s become this infamous person versus a famous person, and he’s going to have to face it,” Lublin said. Cosby “still has a lot to offer” and wants to get back on stage, Wyatt said. The comedian signed a contract for a five-part documentary series that he started filming four years ago, Wyatt said. He will hold talks with this team, the spokesperson said.

CNN’s Sonia Moghe, Mirna Alsharif, Kristina Sgueglia and Jean Casarez contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/01/us/bill-cosby-released-thursday/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos