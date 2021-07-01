Malayalam actor trolled to be Kerala DGP’s new lookalike | Malayalam actor trolled to be a lookalike for Kerala’s new DGP, reacts to comparison





Malayalam actor delighted to be the lookalike of the new Kerala DGP | Photo credit: Twitter Highlights Ashokan said his phone didn’t stop ringing from 11 a.m. on Wednesday, when Kant took over as the new SPC The 60-year-old actor began his career in 2009 and has since played roles of a diverse nature. When Behera became the new SPC in 2016, many said actor Pashanem Shaji was his double. For this reason, the two appeared in an interview together. Chembil Ashokan is a Malayalam actor whose name has been mentioned several times on social media since Anil Kanth was appointed the new Kerala State Police Chief (SPC). The actor is all the rage online for the simple reason that he is the lookalike of Kant, who took over from Loknath Behera on Wednesday in Thiruvananthapuram. Ashokan said his phone didn’t stop ringing as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, when Kant took over as the new SPC, according to an IANS report. “I get congratulatory messages and was surprised when my friend said that the trolls had also started associating my photo with that of the new SPC,” Asokan said. “I would really love to see the new SPC, but I don’t know when it would be possible. In a few movies I played the role of a police officer, but I haven’t gotten the role of an officer yet. IPS, ”he added. he added. The 60-year-old actor began his career in 2009 and has since played roles of a varied nature. Interestingly, Kanth isn’t the only SPC in Kerala that internet users say has a lookalike. When Behera became the new SPC in 2016, many said actor Pashanem Shaji was his double. For this reason, the two appeared together in an interview. When asked if such an interview would ever happen between him and Kanth, Ashokan said, “Of course, I don’t know if such a thing will happen in my case, but I would certainly appreciate it if it happened. was producing, ”Asokan said. Anil Kanth will lead Kerala’s 50,000 police force after taking over from DGP Lokanath Behara, who retired on Wednesday. Kanth is part of the 1988 batch of IPS recruits.

