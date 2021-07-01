OTT platforms have helped me jumpstart my career, says actor Sharib Hashmi

As JK Talpade or Just JK from the Amazon Primes series from the OTT The Family Man platform, Sharib Hashmi has become a household name. The second season of the spy thrillers premiered earlier in June and topped multiple lists across India. It is among the most viewed web series on the OTT platform and even set an IMDB record in a poll that reveals the show is the fourth most watched in the world.

< style="display:block;padding-top:83.3333%"/>

For Sharib, the two successful seasons of The Family Man are akin to a hit in the arm.

I had finished Filmistaan ​​some time ago and had a few projects. But there was a big lull. And in the movie industry, if you don’t have plans, it gets tough. When I was called to audition for The Family Man by creators Raj & DK, I was really praying and hoping to get through it, Sharib says in a conversation with YourStory Weekender.

< style="display:block;padding-top:83.3333%"/>

Claiming that rejects are all part of the game in this area, Sharib says,

< class=""> < class=""> Sharib Hashmi with Shekhar and Manoj Bajpai on the sets of The Family Man

You just can’t let rejection affect your confidence. In many cases, it just shatters your belief in yourself, but somewhere you have to understand that the rejection is not for you or your job, but the character. And being part of the auditions is like a training ground for any actor, you can play multiple roles in one!

< style="display:block;padding-top:83.3333%"/>

Sharib informs that filming for season 2 of The Family Man ended in February 2020 before lockdown, and post-production work took place during lockdown.

If there is one thing I have learned that I would advise anyone who wants to start anything, it would be to do it NOW. There is no better time than now. And the pandemic has taught us how uncertain everything is, so work hard now, start now, join this drama class now, straight now. Start, and things will fall into place.

< style="display:block;padding-top:83.3333%"/>

Growing up with dreams

For many people, the dream of succeeding in the Bollywood industry leads them to Mumbai. For Sharib, Mumbai was already home and Bollywood was a distant connection. Grow in the chawls de Malad, the father of the Sharibs, ZA Johar, was a renowned film journalist. The movies, the parties, and the pomp associated with Johar’s position left Sharib wide-eyed.

At the age of 10, he remembers dancing to Govinda songs in his bedroom and stopping to watch a movie shown on a neighbor’s television.

< style="display:block;padding-top:83.3333%"/>

I watched the movies Ghar ek Mandir and Tawaïf on my neighbors VCR almost 50 times, he recalls. The close association with films has just deepened it into the world of cinema.

An average student, Sharib received his degree in economics from Bhavan College in Andheri. His father wanted him to be an actor, but Sharib always believed that his height just wouldn’t help him succeed. He tries his luck as an assistant director and screenwriter for MTV.

Sharib Hashmi with Manoj Bajpai

< style="display:block;padding-top:83.3333%"/>

While my parents had the impression that I am beautiful, I had no such illusions. Also, even for the character roles, I felt my height would be an issue. I just naively gave up on my dreams without pursuing them, Sharib jokes.

College friend Rajul Mishra helped Sharib get his first job as Nabh Kumar Raju’s assistant director for the film Hum Tumpe Marte Hai in 1998. The combination of chaos and order on his very first film set is an experience Sharib will never forget.

It’s something that taught me a lot about the art of cinema. I don’t have any formal training in acting or directing, so I learn everything on sets. And the first movie I worked on had stellar actors like Govinda, Urmila Matondkar, Dimple Kapadia, and Paresh Rawal. For a movie buff like me, it was a dream come true. I want to become a director, says Sharib.

From writing to Slumdog Millionaire

Between 2003 and 2006, during his stint at MTV, Sharib continued his writing projects. He also worked for MTV rival Channel V for a year. In late 2007, a friend asked him to audition for Danny Boyles Slumdog Millionaire.

I was still not very enthusiastic. I was to audition for the role of constable that Saurabh Saxena had played. The DA wanted me to dress like a cop and play a joke on Danny Boyle copper style for the role. But I thought it was too much of a task, and I hadn’t considered acting as a serious option yet, so I just went for this small role, ”Sharib recalls. He ended up playing a small role in Slumdog Millionaire.

Sharib then moved to Dubai with a job in hand, but the seeds of his childhood dreams were firmly planted and he was soon back in Mumbai.

I knew I had to stay in Mumbai if I wanted to play, and I wanted to try it out at all costs. It was my first trip outside of India. I had my passport made for this job, but then I just wanted to come back and after a month I was back, Sharib recalls.

Once back, Sharib worked as a creative content manager for a channel before being called in to audition for the film. Dhobi Ghat towards the end of 2008. It was for the role of Prateik Babbars’ brother, and although Sharib initially pocketed the role, the script eventually demanded a different personality type and Sharib eventually lost the role. Even if it was the right choice, as any director would take with his film in mind, I was bowled over. I took it a little too personally and decided to become a full-time actor, Sharib recalls.

< class=""> < class=""> Sharib with Shahrukh Khan during the filming of Jab Tak Hai Jaan

The world of cinema

From there his years as a struggling actor began – working in TV commercials, shorts, independent films, and as vice president of programming – until he got Yash. Raj Films. Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

I was working so I had a bit of cushioning. But a few days later, I got a call from YRF and was asked to come in for another audition. I went to the YRF office and auditioned, and within half an hour I got a call asking me to come in for the shoot the next day. It was a sudden change. I had given up on my dream again, Sharib said. Luck began to favor as around the same time Sharib got another role in the film. About his film, which also earned him the Best Actor in a Comedy Screen Award.

Sharib especially cherishes the opportunity to work with veteran director and star creator Yash Chopra, for whom Sharib even had to quit his full-time day job. It was not an opportunity to be missed, to work with a director like Yash Chopra. And that was also his last movie, so in a way I became part of the story.