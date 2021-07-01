The next project for each Oscar nominee for Best Actor / Actress 2021

Content Warning: This article contains references to sexual assault.

As always, the 93rd Academy Awards was an unforgettable evening, as many celebrities were recognized for their talent and acting prowess. The most recent Oscar nominees have been filled with powerful performances and have been one of the most diverse ceremonies, with more than one director nominated in the “Best Director” category category for the first time.

While there were several talented stars nominated in the “Best Actor” and “Best Actress” categories, some even for the first time, it was Frances McDormand and Anthony Hopkins who ended up taking home the awards. Still, while the other stars may not have won the awards, that doesn’t mean some people aren’t intrigued to see what other projects these category nominees have worked on.

ten Andra Day (United States vs. Billie Holliday)

Previously known as a Grammy-nominated R&B artist, Andra Day showed in 2020 that she is more than just a musician. Playing the titular role, United States versus. Billie Holliday tells the powerful story of jazz singer Billie Holiday’s struggles with immense fame while also being targeted by the FBI for an undercover operation. The film received mixed reviews, but Day’s performance was universally adored, with the actress earning a nomination in the “Best Actress” category.

Day has kept her next project pretty quiet so far, but rumors have been around for several years that she’s working on a follow-up to her Grammy-nominated debut album.

9 Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)

Nominated for multiple awards throughout her career, Vanessa Kirby’s heartbreaking performance inPieces of a womansaw the actress receive her first Oscar nomination for “Best Actress in a Leading Role”. The film follows a young couple who try to come to terms with their new reality after experiencing a life-changing tragedy.

In upcoming projects, Kirby is expected to reprise his role in the Impossible mission franchise to come Mission: Impossible 7,which should be released later this year.

8 Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)

The British actress has had many critics and fans speaking out about her role in the revenge thriller, Promising young woman, which was also nominated for “Best Picture” at the 93rd Academy Awards. She plays a young woman named Cassie, who tries to avenge her best friend by taking revenge on the perpetrators involved in her sexual assault as well as those who were also complicit in the crime.

The role saw Mulligan receive her second nomination for “Best Actress”, the star also winning a previously forAn education(2009). For those who wish to continue Mulligan’s career, she should star alongside Adam Sandler in the Netflix movie Orginal,Astronaut, Which one isabout a boy from the Czech Republic who defies all odds to become the country’s first astronaut.

7 Viola Davis (My Raineys Black Bottom)

Viola Davis continued to amaze audiences with her performances for years, so it’s no wonder she received another nomination for her role in the adaptation of the play produced by Denzel Washington. Viola Davis’ next role as she returns to a slightly less serious role in James GunnThe suicide squad.

Although the first film received almost universally negative reviews from fans and critics, most are optimistic after the change of directors and after seeing the trailer for the film. With Viola Davis reprising her role as Amanda Waller, it remains to be seen if the film can improve the reviews of the latest adaptation.

6 Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

Not her first Oscar win and a far cry from her first nomination, Frances McDormand has proven to be one of the most consistent actresses of the past three decades. Its role in Nomadic country was no different, as her nuanced portrayal of a woman on a journey of self-discovery had a pretty profound effect on audiences and critics alike.

The next apparently busy Frances McDormand role is slated for release in 2021. Wes Andersons’The French dispatch will see McDormand in a supporting role, but based on previous work with Anderson, this is sure to be an unforgettable memory.

5 Gary Oldman

With tons of acting credits under his belt, Gary Oldman continued his streak of critically acclaimed performances with the lead role in Orson Welles’ biopic:Man.

For Oldman’s next project, he will try to outdo his own performance inSlow horses,a spy thriller that will be released on Apple TV +. It won’t be the first time Oldman has portrayed a spy, with the actor delivering another memorable performance inHandyman, tailor, soldier, spy,and fans are hoping for more of the same from the next series.

4 Riz Ahmed (The Sound of Metal)

One of the most surprising actors to emerge from last year’s Oscars was Riz Ahmed (although anyone who has seen the Amazon Prime original that won Ahmed his nomination can understand why). Delivering an emotional performance as a metal drummer who suddenly loses hearing, Ahmed has proven to be one of Hollywood’s brightest and upcoming stars.

His next role will see him return to the sci-fi genre for the first time since. Star Wars: Rogue One, in the next oneInvasion.The film features Ahmed in the lead role as he, his brother and his father must try to escape an alien invasion.

3 Steven Yeun (Minari)

Many fans know actor Steven Yeun from his portrayal of Glenn in the hit zombie series,The walking dead. With only a few other acting credits under his belt in 2020, many have been blown away by Yeun’s stellar performance inUnder the threat.Yeun plays the role of the father of a Korean family who moves to rural Arkansas to start a farm as he still tries to maintain and develop relationships with his wife and children.

The performance was so heartfelt and beautiful that many people got involved in areas where many fans will be excited about her next role inHumans. While little is known about the film so far, it will see Yeun star in a psychological drama set in a Manhattan duplex.

2 Chadwick Boseman (Ma Raineys Black Stockings)

Sadly passed away in August 2020, his Oscar nominated role in Ms. Raineys Black Bottom was one of the greatest performances of his career. Sadly, his Oscar nomination was the last live performance fans see from Boseman, but he has a draft that has yet to be released.

Recorded before his death, Boseman appears in an episode of the upcoming Disney + series: What if?, which explores how various moments in the MCU would have turned out if the key elements were different.

1 Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

One of the most critically-acclaimed actors, Anthony Hopkins was the oldest actor to win “Best Actor” in a Leading Role at the Oscars. Despite the distinction, Hopkins didn’t mention anything about retirement or the downturn.

With a role in the recentThe Virtuoso, Hopkins is also slated to feature in an upcoming Rick Dugdale film, although the extent of Hopkins’ role in the film remains to be seen. Either way, he’s almost certain to impress.

