Phylicia Rashad Raises Eyebrows In Response To Bill Cosbys Exit





Many celebrities have taken to social media to respond to the news of Bill Cosbysurprising release from prison. Phylicia rashad, who played Cosbys’ onscreen woman on The Cosby Show, showed his support for his former co-star. FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted – a miscarriage of justice is corrected! Rashad tweeted after the news made headlines. After social media users questioned her post and demanded that Rashad be removed as Dean of Howard University, the actress made it clear that she supports sexual assault survivors to come forward. Us weekly confirmed on Wednesday that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that Cosby should be released from prison and that his conviction was overturned because the comedian was denied his rights when he provided self-incriminating evidence in a civil action which was then used to convict him in the criminal case. Cosby, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 60 women, was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison in September 2018 after being convicted earlier that year of drugs and sexual assault. Andrea Constand. The actor was denied bail at the time and he did not make a statement at the hearing, although he maintained his innocence throughout the court proceedings. The Constands case was the only one that resulted in criminal charges after Cosby’s first trial ended before a suspended jury in June 2017. When the sexual assault happened, I was a confident young woman looking forward to a future full of possibilities, Constand wrote in a five-page victim impact statement on conviction week. Cosbys in 2018. Now, almost 15 years later, I am a middle aged woman who has been stuck in a waiting pattern for most of her adult life, unable to fully heal or go on. the front. Following the recent announcement of Cosbys’ release, Constand said in a statement through his legal team at We may they remain grateful to those who have stepped forward to tell their story. Constand stressed that they urge all victims to make their voices heard, despite the end result which resulted from procedural technicality. The statement added: Today’s majority decision regarding Bill Cosby is not only frowned upon but concerning in that it may discourage those who bring sex justice for sexual assault into the criminal justice system from reporting or participating in prosecution of the perpetrator or may force a victim to choose between filing a criminal or civil action. After the release of Cosbys, Dylan farrow, who accused the father Woody allen abuse in the past, shared her thoughts on the situation. The perpetrators see what happened today and know that their crimes will go unpunished. We need to see real and meaningful change in our system before we can hope for justice. My heart goes out to the survivors today and every day, she tweeted. Scroll on for more reactions to the release of Cosbys:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/pictures/phylicia-rashad-raises-eyebrows-with-response-to-bill-cosbys-release/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos