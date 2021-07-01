Alyson Stoner details his experience in “outpatient” conversion therapy – The Hollywood Reporter

Actress and dancer Alyson Stoner says the homophobia she faced after falling in love with a woman sent her “into a spiral” that eventually led her to enter conversion therapy.

The actress, who publicly identified as a member of the LGBTQ community in 2018, said Initiated in an interview published Wednesday that she had admitted to an “outpatient variation” practice program, which aims to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of individuals.

“I felt stuck. I felt miserable. I felt like everything was not right with me, even though deep in my heart I just wanted to be a devoted follower of God, ”said Stoner.

Conversion therapy, which has been discredited by many health organizations including the American Medical Association and the World Health Organization, is currently banned in 20 US states.

Stoner says her decision to admit herself was driven by a struggle between her queer and religious identity, especially the negative and homophobic messages sent by those around her, including pastors.

“Hear from people you trust, people you respect, people you might even aspire to be, that you are ‘rotten’, ‘abominable’, that the devil has a target on your back because of your position in Hollywood… it just sends you on a spiral, at least for me, because I just wanted to do the right thing, ”the Cheaper by the dozen said the star.

Recalling her experiences in the program, Stoner said it not only altered her perception of herself, but also had a direct impact on her ability to have relationships.

“It breaks the mind-body connection because I see the body as something shameful, something that shouldn’t be trusted. It ends up disrupting my ability to foster true relationships with others and myself, because now I remove a voice, “she said.” I’m trying to change something that is what I understand now in a very natural way. “

the Intensify The actress said that she finally realized that these negative opinions and views of LGBTQ people by members of her religious community were byproducts of their “environment and a period.”

But despite its release, the experience still left “scars” and remained “legitimately difficult” to tell. “My mind doesn’t even want to go. My legs started to shake at the thought of reliving part of it, ”she said.

Reflecting on the dangerousness of the practice, Stoner explained that some negative messages and painful anti-LGBTQ sentiment are powerful, even for people who have access to various support systems.

“I know firsthand how dangerous it is for me as a person who has had access to therapy and other supports. And I always wondered if my life was worth living or, if everything was not right with me, then what good was it for me to be there, starting to think of myself as someone who didn’t. was only harming others in society.

“The dangers are measurable. They are measurable, ”she concluded. “Even if someone comes out the other side and says, ‘Hey, no, I’m living a good life,’ there are scars there. There are shadows.

In a 2018 essay written for Vogue teens, Stoner first spoke about his identity and recounted this first time fall in love with a woman, a dance teacher, whom she described as “A girl who changed everything I knew about myself as a woman, a human being and a performer.”

“For every ounce of pain I suffered, she offered a sea of ​​love and gratitude,” Stoner wrote. “I paid attention to how our connection shaped me. In its purest sense, I felt awake, more compassionate, and resembling my real self. She strengthened and inspired me, creating a space for me to discover myself without judgment. “

She also detailed what had sent her to conversion therapy, including people in the industry telling her that she should deny who she was.

“Some people in the industry have warned me that I will ruin my career, miss out on possible jobs and potentially put my life at risk if I ever come out. My dream and everything I had worked tirelessly for since I was 6 was suddenly threatened by my being… true to myself.