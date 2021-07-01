Piney Woods to welcome Kevin Costner | New





The Piney Woods Fine Arts Association has announced that it will host Kevin Costner & Modern West in concert on August 27 at the Crockett Civic Center. It’s one of only two shows Costner and his band will be performing in Texas this year. Tickets cost $ 75 and $ 100. While most know Kevin Costner as an actor in blockbusters like Bull Durham, Field of Dreams, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, Dances with Wolves, The Bodyguard, and Tin Cup, he has begun sing aa teenager in the choir of the Baptist church. He and his band, a country rock band, started touring in October 2007 and released their first country album, Untold truths, in November 2008. They followed with Light that up in February 2010 and a third album, From where i stand, in 2011. When he is not singing, he continues to play roles in film and television. He currently plays the role of John Dutton in the hit series Yellowstone. Yellowstone is a television drama series created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson that premiered in June 2018 and featured music by Whiskey Myers, originally from Palestine. In the series, Coster plays a Sixth generation patriarch of the Dutton family who operate the Yellowstone / Dutton Ranch, the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. As the series progresses, he is continually challenged by those seeking to take control of the ranch lands. Paramount Network has renewed the series for a fourth season, however the release date fixed for some time in 2021 has not yet been confirmed. Industry insiders have said it could be November before the fourth season airs. For fans who are eagerly awaiting the start of sthe fourth season for Yellowstone should discover the latest album from Costner and Modern Wests, Yellowstone Tales. The 16-track album pays homage to the series and the characters, like the song Better Let Somebody Love You (song by Beths). The album also iincludes a song about Costner’s dad, titled Feeling Like the Last Time. Be sure and check out Heavy Like the Rain. This isn’t the first time the group has created music based on one of Costers’ roles or films. the The group also made an album based on their portrayal of Devil Anse Hatfield in the miniseries. Hatfield & McCoy. You can hear songs from theI know albums as well as new music during the concert of the group Crockett. For tickets or more information, log on to www.pwfaa.org or call PWFAA will also host the Marshall Tucker Band on August 6, Exile on August 20 and Tapestry, a tribute to Carole King with Suzanne Davis on September 23.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.palestineherald.com/news/piney-woods-to-welcome-kevin-costner/article_47cde8c6-d9e7-11eb-a09e-7b22a6e75b0f.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos