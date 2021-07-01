“It’s a crime to be an old man”





The Bollywood superstars of the industry ‘Khans’ are in their fifties and continue to lead the industry. It goes on to say that actors certainly enjoy a long lifespan in the industry compared to actresses. However, seasoned actor Sharat Saxena has a different take on this. The veteran actor has been in the industry for nearly five decades and has appeared in over 300 Bollywood films to date. He has appeared primarily as a father, uncle, or often as a comedic villain in the movies, but Daaga is mostly remembered in the 1987 film Mr. India. Sharat Saxena recently appeared in Vidya Balan’s film Sherni in which he played the role of Ranjan Rajhans aka Pintu Bhaiya, a callous hunter who believes that only he can save the village from the man-eating tigress. He has now claimed that the movie industry spits you out as soon as you show the first sign of aging. Speaking to Indian Express, Sharat Saxena said: Jahaan aap budhe lagne lage, you are excluded from the film industry. He also explained that being the “quintessential Hindi movie hero” is hard work for an actor to survive in the industry. Sharat said: An actor, and I’m talking about the heroes / protagonists, they have the hardest job in the world. They have to look young, they have to look strong and they have to do it 365 days a year, which is not possible. This is not normal. In fact, in all other professions you get a break. For example, an athlete has to prepare for, say, two months. He competes, goes home, rests and gains weight. But a Hindi movie star has to look and be fit all year round. He has to train every day, yet party every day. He has to do everything every day and survive. Sharat Saxena added, I do the same. I don’t party but I train every day. I’m 71, but I have to try to look like I’m 45. It’s like that. As soon as you start to look old, you are left out of the film industry. It is an industry of young people. Everyone must be young. You are old or not, it doesn’t matter. You have to look young. It is a crime to be an old man here. Sharat Saxena received positive reviews for the physical transformation he achieved for the role he played in the recently released movie Sherni. Speaking about how he landed the role, he said: This opportunity came to me out of the blue. I liked my character. He was a powerful character and the second most important character in the film. I wanted to work in the film. It was the most unusual script I have come across. He also praised director Amit Masurkar. “He’s the kind of director who will become increasingly popular in the industry,” Saxena said. Must read: Sara Ali Khan and Kedarnaths AD Jehan Handa are they a couple? Photos and videos are going viral! Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koimoi.com/bollywood-news/sherni-fame-sharat-saxena-explains-no-bollywood-for-old-men-it-is-a-crime-to-be-an-old-man/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos