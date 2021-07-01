Entertainment
“Lucky to have him here”: Casper actor Michael Champion recalls
CASPER, Wyo. NCHS film and television instructor Lance Madzey was going through what he describes as a very difficult time after the death of his beloved dog when he unexpectedly overheard an old friend.
“He called and left the nicest message,” Madzey recalls in an email to Oil City News. “It helped me that day, and I’ll never forget it.”
Michael Champion led a fascinating life before quietly leaving everything behind and relocating to Casper.
Champion, born Michael Campbell in Anderson, Indiana in 1948, died here on June 16, 2021.
Early in his career, Champion worked as a musician, singing on local publicity jingles and scoring regional hits in the Detroit area with bands before becoming a staff member for the legendary Motown Records label. There he worked on Meat Loaf’s debut album, called “Stoney & Meatloaf” and first released in 1971 on the Motown Rare Earth label. Credited as Mike Campbell, he co-wrote four of the tracks from the original release, had two additional tracks with co-credits on subsequent reissues, and is credited as a backing vocalist on the album. While in Motown he also received co-writing credit for a Jackson Five hit called “Cheerful jukebox music” which was released on a compilation album of the same name.
According to to his obituary, Champion became an actor after participating in the touring stage production of the hit musical “Hair”.
Making comedy his full-time pursuit, he moved to Hollywood and racked up a long list of acting credits in TV commercials, productions, and films. Some of them read like a pop culture trivia game from the ’70s to’ 90s. TV appearances include “All in the Family”, “Knight Rider”, “NYPD Blue”, “Alf”, “Diagnosis” Murder ”,“ Matlock ”and“ Star Trek: The Next Generation ”.
For motion pictures, he has appeared in cult classics such as “Total Recall” and “Robocop”, and “Pink Cadillac” by Clint Eastwood as well as the thriller “Toy Soldiers”.
The Hollywood grind took its toll and he decided to start a new life here in Casper. He regained sobriety, became a Christian and married his wife Melissa. The two are said to be married for 29 years, until his death.
Champion was a boxing trainer and family man for years before NCHS film instructor Madzey found him living here.
“Mike’s daughter Emma was in my # 1 Film / TV class and I was doing a film music class,” he recalls. “I started playing a line from ‘Total Recall’ (the score composed by Jerry Goldsmith) and Emma said, ‘My dad is in this movie!'”
Emma helped her father come out of acting retirement to appear in his student film, which aired in a local festival in 2014.
After that, “he got into school and we had a really fun conversation about his acting career in Hollywood,” Madzey said. “His story is really amazing.
Casper’s documentary filmmaker Dennis Rollins remembers his first encounter with Champion when he visited a Stage III community play shortly after moving here in the early ’90s.
“He regaled us with stories from Hollywood, which captivated everyone,” said Rollins.
After that, Rollins didn’t meet him much, but that changed when he started production on his first non-documentary feature in 2019, “Forgotten Ingenue”.
“I was like, ‘Well he’s pretty much the closest thing to a name actor that we have here,’ so I reached out to him.”
“I knew from my friends in the theater that he was always just a nice guy and ready to step in and help people whenever he could,” he said.
Rollins’ film centers on a nearly forgotten Shoshoni-born actress named Isabel Jewell, who worked in Hollywood during the glamor period of the 1930s to the 1960s.
“Although [Mike] had the script, he pretty much improvised everything, ”Rollins said. “It was great. Our lead actress started advertising right away. They did multiple takes, giving Rollins’ tons and tons of footage to go through and just stream” during the editing process. .
Rollins says that the improvised Champion ad libbed dialogue didn’t fit the script, but “worked just fine” for the stage.
“I was really surprised to learn that he died,” Rollins said. “When we release this movie, it will be her last movie.”
Madzey says that after they met in 2014, Champion generously donated her time to other projects, including local film festivals, play on the radio and Madzey’s own shorts.
“He was a diamond in the rough in the Casper High Plains and we were very lucky to have him here to improve everyone’s game,” he said.
When “Forgotten Ingenue” is finally released, Rollins says it will be dedicated to Champion’s memory.
