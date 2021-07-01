This weekend’s events in the West Hollywood area





WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA Have a nice weekend, West Hollywood! Your West Hollywood Patch Community Calendar is a great way to keep tabs on what’s happening near you and find local events that match your interests. Here’s a look at local events coming to the area this weekend. If you are wondering how to organize your event in the next roundup, you can add it to the calendar using this form. As always, it’s free to post an event in your community. To reach more people, you can promote your event and share it nearby for $ 1 per day per community. Featured event: LA Black Pride Weekend of July 4, 2021: LA & WeHo When: Thursday July 1 at 10 p.m.

Thursday July 1 at 10 p.m. What: July 4 LA Black Pride Weekend of Events July 1 – July 5, 2021: Los Angeles & West Hollywood, CA Thursday: Official Kick-Off Celebration – 10:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m. Redline Bar & Lounge, 131 E 6th St. Los Angeles, Friday CA: The return of the CLSQ – 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. The cha … Learn more Featured Event: LA Black Pride Weekend July 4, 2021: LA & WeHo (Susan C. Schena) Featured event: 2021 Rings Across America Olympic Games: Universal CityWalk LA When: Saturday July 3 at 9:00 a.m.

Saturday July 3 at 9:00 a.m. What: Rings Across America Olympic Tour Saturday and Sunday July 3-4, 2021 – 9:00 am – 10:00 pm Universal CityWalk Hollywood, 100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City, CA FromUniversal Studios Hollywood: “NBC Olympics to Launch” Rings Across America “this week, and give the guests … Learn more Featured Event: Rings Across America 2021 Olympics: Universal CityWalk LA (Susan C. Schena) Featured event: Independence Day and Auto Show 2021: Carson Print Museum When: Saturday July 3 at 10:00 a.m.

Saturday July 3 at 10:00 a.m. What: Independence Day Celebration Saturday July 3, 2021 – 10:00 am – 4:00 pm International Printing Museum, 315 W. Torrance Blvd., Carson, CA FromThe International Printing Museum: “Join us at the museum on Saturday and July 3 for an Independence Day celebration! ” The feast of the day … Learn more Featured Event: Independence Day & Auto Show 2021: Print Museum Carson (Susan C. Schena) Featured event: ‘Dazed & Confused’ & Fireworks 2021: Forever Cemetery, Hollywood When: Saturday July 3 at 7.15 p.m.

Saturday July 3 at 7.15 p.m. What: DAZED AND CONFUSED + FIREWORKS Saturday, July 3, 2021 Doors open: 7:15 p.m. Film: 9 p.m. Hollywood Forever Cemetery, 6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA FromCinespia: “Celebrate high school heights and 1970s rock fun with a motley team on the … Learn more Featured Event: “Dazed & Confused” and Fireworks 2021: Forever Cemetery, Hollywood (Susan C. Schena) Featured event: July 4th Fireworks with Kool & The Gang 2021: Hollywood Bowl, LA When: Saturday July 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday July 3 at 7:30 p.m. What: 4th of July Fireworks Show With Kool & The Gang Saturday & Sunday July 3-4, 2021 – 7:30 p.m. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 Highland Ave., Los Angeles, CA From Hollywood Bowl: ‘Celebrate the good times and the Day of the Independence with the best hitmakers, Kool & the Gang! “The… Learn more Featured Event: July 4th Fireworks with Kool & The Gang 2021: Hollywood Bowl, LA (Susan C. Schena) Featured event: July 4 Ironman ‘Run, Paddle, Chug’ 2021: Hermosa Beach When: Sunday July 4 at 8:00 a.m.

Sunday July 4 at 8:00 a.m. What: 47th Annual Hermosa Beach Ironman –RUN – PADDLE – CHUG Sunday July 4, 2021 – 8:30 a.m.th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA Registration: Friday July 2 (3 p.m. – 7 p.m.) and Saturday July 3 (10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Cypress Avenue and 6th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA FromHermosa Beach Ir … Learn more Featured Event: July 4th Ironman ‘Run, Paddle, Chug’ 2021: Hermosa Beach (Susan C. Schena) Featured event: July 4 ‘Mr. & Ms. Muscle Beach ‘2021: Venice Beach: CANCELED When: Sunday July 4 at 9:00 a.m.

Sunday July 4 at 9:00 a.m. What: UPDATE: CANCELED July 4 ‘ & Mrs. Muscle Beach ‘Sunday, July 4, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Muscle Beach, Venice, CA FromMuscle Beach / Venice (FEBRUARY 17, 2021) “Due to’ social distancing / crowd gathering ‘restrictions, City / Rec . & Parks will not issue permits for 2021 … Learn more Featured Event: July 4th ‘Mr. & Ms. Muscle Beach ‘2021: Venice Beach: CANCELED (Susan C. Schena) Featured event: July 4 Will Rogers Runs 2021: Pacific Palisades: CANCELED When: Sunday July 4 at 9:30 a.m.

Sunday July 4 at 9:30 a.m. What: UPDATE: CANCELED Will Rogers 5 & 10K & Kids’Run Sunday, July 4, 2021 – 9:30 a.m. Palisades Leisure Center, 851 Alma Real Drive, Pacific Palisades, CA FromPacific Palisades Will Rogers 5k & 10k Run: INFO HERE –Shutterstock image Learn more Featured Event: July 4 Will Rogers Runs 2021: Pacific Palisades: CANCELED (Susan C. Schena) Featured event: July 4, 2021 Parade: Santa Monica: UPDATE: CANCELED When: Sunday July 4 at 9:30 a.m.

Sunday July 4 at 9:30 a.m. What: UPDATE: CANCELED July 4th Parade in Santa Monica Sunday July 4, 2021 – 9:30 am – 12 noon Pico Boulevard, Main Street to Beach, Santa Monica, CA From the organizers / Jeffrey Jarow: “We didn’t parade this July 4. “INFO HERE ALSO SEE: LAX Coastal Parade July 4, 2021 … Learn more Featured Event: July 4, 2021 Parade: Santa Monica: UPDATE: CANCELED (Susan C. Schena) Featured event: Smorgasburg LA Return: July 4, 2021: ROW DTLA, Los Angeles When: Sunday July 4 at 10:00 a.m.

Sunday July 4 at 10:00 a.m. What: Smorgasburg LA – Outdoor Market Sunday July 4, 2021 – 10:00 am – 4:00 pm ROW DTLA, 785 Bay St., Los Angeles, CA Park at 777 S. Alameda St. FromSmorgasburg Los AngelesandROW DTLA: “BACK SUNDAY JULY Smorgasburg LA is open every Sunday at the five-acre site of … Learn more Featured Event: Smorgasburg LA Returns: July 4, 2021: ROW DTLA, Los Angeles (Susan C. Schena) Featured event: LAX Coastal Parade July 4, 2021: Westchester / LA When: Sunday July 4th at 11:30 am

Sunday July 4th at 11:30 am What: LAX Coastal July 4th Parade Sunday July 4th, 2021 – 11:30 am Loyola Boulevard, Westchester, Los Angeles, CA FromLAX Coastal Chamber of Commerce: “The Chamber is working hard to make this year’s July 4th Parade a reality. “SAVE THE DATE – Sunday July 4th beginning … Learn more Featured Event: LAX Coastal Parade July 4, 2021: Westchester / LA (Susan C. Schena) Featured event: Wayback Daddies at LAX Coastal Parade July 4, 2021: Westchester When: Sunday July 4th at 11:30 am

Sunday July 4th at 11:30 am What: Wayback Daddies To Perform: Fourth of July LAX Coastal Parade Sunday, July 4, 2021 – 11:30 am Loyola Boulevard, Westchester, Los Angeles, CA FromWayback Daddies: “Wayback Daddies is thrilled to play classic rock on top of a truck at this year’s parade , representing the venera … Learn more Featured Event: Wayback Daddies at LAX Coastal Parade July 4, 2021: Westchester (Susan C. Schena) Featured event: July 4th Festival & Fireworks Viewing 2021: Marina del Rey Hotel When: Sunday July 4 at 12:00 p.m.

Sunday July 4 at 12:00 p.m. What: Fourth of JulyFreedom Fling at the Marina Sunday July 4, 2021 – 12:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Marina del Rey Hotel, 13534 Bali Way, Marina del Rey, CA From the Marina Del Rey Hotel: “You are officially invited to celebrate the Fourth of July July at the Marina del Rey hotel. “Join us from 12 noon to 4 p.m. on … Learn more Featured Event: July 4th Fest & Fireworks Viewing 2021: Marina del Rey Hotel (Susan C. Schena) Featured event: July 4th Parade, Flyover & Fireworks 2021: Pacific Palisades When: Sunday July 4 at 2:00 p.m.

Sunday July 4 at 2:00 p.m. What: 73rd Annual Palisades Celebration: The Spark Returns! Sunday July 4, 2021, Pacific Palisades / Los Angeles, CA 2 p.m .: July 4 parade (Via de la Paz, down Sunset, in Toyopa) 2 p.m. – 3 p.m .: Overview of the WWII fighter community 8 p.m .: Opening doors for fireworks in Pali … Learn more Featured Event: July 4th Parade, Flyover & Fireworks 2021: Palisades of the Pacific (Susan C. Schena) Featured event: Grand Park Block party and fireworks on July 4, 2021: LA: CANCELED When: Sunday July 4 at 3:00 p.m.

Sunday July 4 at 3:00 p.m. What: UPDATE: CANCELED July Block Party & Fireworks at Grand Park + Music Center Sunday, July 4, 2021 – 3:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Grand Park, 200 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA Hosted by Grand Park: “Instead of the Block Party this year, Grand Park created a one-month public photo … Learn more Featured Event: Grand Park July 4, 2021 Block Party & Fireworks: LA: CANCELED (Susan C. Schena) Featured event: July 4 Electric Light Parade 2021: Venice When: Sunday July 4 at 7 p.m.

Sunday July 4 at 7 p.m. What: Venice Electric Light Parade Sunday July 4, 2021 Meet at 7:00 p.m.: Jay’s Rentals VB, 1501 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, CA Parade start: 7:45 p.m. at Venice Pier FromVenice Electric Light Parade: “We will have the Venice Electric Light Parade on Sunday 4 July 2021. “See you at 7 p.m. … Learn more Featured Event: July 4 Electric Light Parade 2021: Venice (Susan C. Schena) Featured event: ‘Dirty Dancing’ and 4th fireworks display 2021: Forever Cemetery Hollywood When: Sunday July 4 at 7.15 p.m.

Sunday July 4 at 7.15 p.m. What: DIRTY DANCING + FIREWORKS Sunday, July 4, 2021 Doors open: 7:15 p.m. Film: 9 p.m. Hollywood Forever Cemetery, 6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA FromCinespia: “Have the best time of your life at a July 4th Special Spectacular! “Daddy’s Girl Baby (Jennifer Gray) cat … Learn more Featured Event: “Dirty Dancing” & 4th Fireworks Display 2021: Forever Cemetery Hollywood (Susan C. Schena) Featured event: July 4, 2021 fireworks display: Universal Studios Hollywood, LA When: Sunday July 4 at 9:00 p.m.

Sunday July 4 at 9:00 p.m. What: July 4 Fireworks Sunday July 4, 2021 – Park Hours: 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. Fireworks: 9 p.m. Universal Studios Hollywood, 100 Universal City Plz., Universal City, CA FromUniversal Studios Hollywood : “Universal Studios Hollywood invites its guests to discover its annual July … Learn more Featured Event: July 4, 2021 Fireworks: Universal Studios Hollywood, LA (Susan C. Schena) Check out other local events or add your own to the West Hollywood Patch community calendar. Editor’s Note: This article was automatically generated based on information about the event primarily provided by community members. Patch has not independently verified most of this information, always check with the organizers to confirm that the published events are going as planned. Click on any event in the list for more details. You can also contact [email protected] with any questions or other comments regarding this article.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://patch.com/california/westhollywood/weekends-events-west-hollywood-area-0 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos