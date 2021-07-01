Last Night in Soho release date delayed





Edgar Wright is known for an array of shoots ranging from Shaun of the Dead and Scott Pilgrim Vs. the world at Baby driver. Fans of the director have been waiting for his next feature film for a long time, Last night in Soho, which was one of many films delayed due to the pandemic. According to Collider, the film was postponed again, but not by much this time. The film was slated for release on October 22 but will now hit theaters on October 29. Last night in Soho is described as “Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller about a young girl with a passion for fashion design, who is mysteriously able to step into the 1960s where she meets her idol, a dazzling aspiring singer. But the London of the years 1960 is not what it seems, and time seems to crumble with shady consequences… “Wright previously explained how the inspiration for the film came from his own experiences in the area. “The idea for the film is the result of 25 years of living and working in Soho,” the filmmaker told Total movie. “I spent so much time looking at the architecture, saying to myself, ‘What did these walls see? And walk the streets late at night. Soho has become a lot more gentrified, but there’s still that darkness just below the surface. It’s one of those places where you just have to stand still for 60 seconds for something weird or magical or weird or dark to happen. ”You can check out the movie poster below: Last night in Soho will feature Anya Taylor-Joy (New mutants), Matt Smith (Doctor Who), Thomasin McKenzie (Bunny Jojo), Michael Ajao (Attack the block), Synnøve Karlsen (Click on), Diana Rigg (Game of thrones), Terence Stamp (Superman) and Rita Tushingham (A taste of honey). Now that Last night in Soho is almost here, Wright fans are also wondering about the long-standing rumor baby driver 2. “It’s written,” Wright said. Variety when asked about the Baby Driver continued earlier this year. “I actually wrote three drafts of it… It’s funny, you get fans on social media that say, ‘What’s going on blah blah’, and you know there’s a pandemic global, right? ”Wright added with a laugh. “Some things are even beyond me.” Last night in Soho is now set to hit theaters on October 29.

