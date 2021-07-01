Tyler Bowe, an actor from the Azores in Hollywood

FALL RIVER Although it has been a long and arduous journey from those carefree childhood days in the Azores where he entertained his neighbors by casting his shadow on a white sheet and pretending to be a cowboy, Hollywood actor Tyler Bowe says that his fascination with acting remains. still going strong.

I love my job, said Tyler Bowe, who spends quality time with family and friends in Fall River. It’s always so exciting; it really is. You play pretty much a different character each time. So it gets fresh, exciting. And then when you see it, your heart starts to beat.

He plays Robbie DeVito in the movie Unchained which will be released July 2 on Amazon Prime.

This is a group of girls who are kidnapped and forced to fight for their lives. It comprises [NXT superstar] Franky Monetin and there are a lot of martial arts. I play a thug, I play a lot of bad guys. We [Portuguese] have that look, joked the actor, who moved from the Azores to Fall River with his family in 1970 at the age of 10.

He remembers coming to California in 1984 with just $ 40 and dreams of pursuing a great acting career.

I took my two-seater Triumph and drove to LA, he says. I was supposed to stay in Long Beach with my friend Henry, who was also from Fall River, but couldn’t find him when I got there.

It turns out that his friend was in the Reserve and he must have slept in his car for two weeks.

I’ve knocked on every door in LA trying to find a job, he says.

He ended up finding a job as an administrative assistant at Paramount Recording Studios.

One day, while at a printing house making copies for the studio, he was approached by someone who complimented his appearance and asked him if he wanted to be in a movie and knew how to dance.

This brief exchange of words led to her appearance on Girls Wanna Have Fun with Jessica Sarah Parker.

A few more roles followed, but he eventually started to make a name for himself as an actor in the Murphy Brown TV series, where he played Dave on and off for about eight years.

This role not only opened new doors for him, but also allowed him to meet some of his idols, such as Elizabeth Taylor and Clint Eastwood.

I was introduced to Liz Taylor when she was a guest star on the show, he recalls. Clint Eastwood that I saw all the time at [Warner Bros.] Stage 4 near where the Friends and ER series were recorded and Eastwood had their production company Malpaso Productions.

Tyler Bowe has also appeared in Days of Our Lives and West Wing, to name a few.

I’m very proud of my role in West Wing because I’ve always wanted to speak Portuguese in a movie, he said.

In one episode, his character Gomez, who worked as a cook in the White House, was to serve as an interpreter in Portuguese and Indonesian for the Indonesian president. Perhaps West Wing writers at the time believed Portuguese was spoken in Indonesia because the country had annexed East Timor, a former Portuguese colony.

It was difficult, said Tyler Bowe, repeating some of his Indonesian lines. I still remember them to this day.

In addition to TV series and movies, he has also appeared in numerous music videos of big stars like Duran Duran, Daddy Yankee, Kodak Black and Beyonce.

One thing led to another and I don’t know how many films I’ve worked on, he said. I lost count.

* * *

Whenever he can, Tyler Bowe returns to Fall River to see his family and friends again.

He has fond memories, he says, of the time he spent in this region.

When I moved to Fall River, my first job was as a delivery boy for Regos Market on Bedford Street, he recalls. I would earn $ 3 and give the money to my mom. I didn’t know it, but she kept it for me.

One day his mother asked him what he wanted to do with the money. He has expressed his wish to purchase a camera, projector and screen.

My mom took me to a downtown store and I bought my first 8mm camera that I still have in Hollywood, he said. I started making films. I made 22 films in all. I still have them in LA

Around this time, he began to take an interest in music.

He learned to play guitar, drums, keyboards and basics.

Over time, he became the lead singer of The Moderns.

I used to play the Main Event, the Living Room, Lupos in all the clubs around, he said. I opened for the Ramones, Cars, Romantics, Adam and Ant, Producers and Modern English, among others.

He said he was making a lot of money, but eventually became very disappointed with the lifestyle of a musician.

You sleep during the day because you are up all night. It started to wear me down a lot, he explained. If you think it’s hard to be married to one person, you should have 4 or 5 guys to deal with. It’s too much. I had a couple of musicians who ODd. There are a lot of girls who drink, take drugs and are completely tired. This way of life is not for me.

Although he mainly works as an actor, he continues to sing and compose songs.

I’ve written songs for movies as well as for myself, he said, citing the theme song from the movie Giving It Up as an example.

In 2016 he won an International Portuguese Music Award for Soul Song.

I’m very proud of it, he said.

But playing remains his great passion.

I love music, don’t get me wrong, he said. But if you ask me if I want to play Madison Square Garden or the opposite of Tom Cruise in his next movie, I would probably say I’m going to go with Tom Cruise.

* * *

On August 7, Tyler Bowe will perform at the inauguration of the Club, located at the Fall River Cultural Center.

The new nightclub is owned by his friend and singer Marc Dennis.

I’ve known Marc Dennis since I moved to Fall River, Tyler Bowe revealed. I think The Club is a phenomenal thing for him.

In addition to Tyler Bowe and Marc Dennis, the grand opening will also include performances by electronic dance music artist and producer Mir Wave and pop / soul / rock / and R&B duo The Khourys.

It will be a show where the 1980s meet the 2000s, said Tyler Bowe.

The doors will open at 9 p.m. General admission is $ 30. No tickets will be sold at the door.

For more information call 508-324-0759 or email [email protected]