Tyler Bowe, an actor from the Azores in Hollywood

FALL RIVER Although it has been a long and arduous journey from those carefree childhood days in the Azores where he entertained his neighbors by casting his shadow on a white sheet and pretending to be a cowboy, Hollywood actor Tyler Bowe says that his fascination with acting remains. still going strong.

I love my job, said Tyler Bowe, who spends quality time with family and friends in Fall River. It’s always so exciting; it really is. You play pretty much a different character each time. So it gets fresh, exciting. And then when you see it, your heart starts to beat.

He plays Robbie DeVito in the movie Unchained which will be released July 2 on Amazon Prime.

This is a group of girls who are kidnapped and forced to fight for their lives. It comprises [NXT superstar] Franky Monetin and there are a lot of martial arts. I play a thug, I play a lot of bad guys. We [Portuguese] have that look, joked the actor, who moved from the Azores to Fall River with his family in 1970 at the age of 10.

Tyler Bowe's most recent movie poster.

He remembers coming to California in 1984 with just $ 40 and dreams of pursuing a great acting career.

I took my two-seater Triumph and drove to LA, he says. I was supposed to stay in Long Beach with my friend Henry, who was also from Fall River, but couldn’t find him when I got there.

It turns out that his friend was in the Reserve and he must have slept in his car for two weeks.

I’ve knocked on every door in LA trying to find a job, he says.

He ended up finding a job as an administrative assistant at Paramount Recording Studios.

One day, while at a printing house making copies for the studio, he was approached by someone who complimented his appearance and asked him if he wanted to be in a movie and knew how to dance.

This brief exchange of words led to her appearance on Girls Wanna Have Fun with Jessica Sarah Parker.

A few more roles followed, but he eventually started to make a name for himself as an actor in the Murphy Brown TV series, where he played Dave on and off for about eight years.

