Former flight attendant TJ Newman in Falling thriller

304 pages, $ 28

TJ Newman’s debut thriller is a nightmare come true for its pilot, Bill Hoffman. But for the author, it’s an editorial fairy tale that comes to life. The longtime Virgin America and Alaska Airlines flight attendant wrote an airplane thriller and sold it on a seven-figure, two-pound contract. Then Universal reclaimed the film’s rights for another seven figures, beating Netflix and other big spenders.

The fall was a dizzying rise for Newman, 37, who once sold thrillers like his to the Changing Hands bookstore in his hometown of Phoenix. During the film’s rights auction, I kept the line silent with my agent, she said. He said, OK, there is a heated bidding war. Were up to a million, and I would say, a million what? I did not understand it. I’m not the type of person involved in a heated bidding war for anything.

The frenzy for Fall is understandable: at every turn, Newman unexpectedly turns up the tension that always satisfies the thriller’s desire. His insider knowledge shines through in details that not only bolster the books’ credibility, but also catalyze the plot. Though the book opens with a bloody landing with his foot on the passengers’ knees, Newman knows when to downshift to let in a little compassion, a much-needed resource in the air and on the ground.

The fall centers on an ultimatum imposed on the pilot by the hijackers: either crash the full-flying LAX plane to JFK, or sacrifice his wife, son and baby. The idea first came to Newman during one of his red-eye changes. Watching a sea of ​​sleepy faces, she felt the weight of responsibility for their safe delivery.

Between the shocking twists and turns, Falling manages to set the record straight on what flight attendants really do. They are trained in emergencies such as hazardous materials, heart attacks, hijackings and all that in a pressurized metal tube, thirty-eight thousand feet in the air at six hundred miles an hour . Five weeks of training and in one of those days they reviewed the food, drink and hospitality.

Although the majority of the action takes place in the air, the Bills family live in Playa Del Rey, once the site of Newman’s crash, where slept like a champ. Los Angeles was my home away from home, she said on a video call from her Phoenix apartment, which is peppered with airline memorabilia. She spoke to The Times about how failure and flight can prepare a person for take-off.

You wrote the majority of Falling on Night Flights. Why is the middle of the night on an airplane good for writing?

There is something peaceful about red eyes. It’s a slumber party with 150 strangers. It’s calm and calm, and there are fewer medical emergencies or passenger issues. After getting everyone to bed and giving the pilots a break, I would have the next four hours to myself. I would sit alone in the kitchen, sip coffee and write my book. If I didn’t have my notebook, I would write on the back of the manifesto or a catering bill or a cocktail napkin. All that was practical. I still wonder how many plot lines or threads I lost because someone came around the curtain to ask for ginger ale.

You haven’t told other flight attendants or many people in your life that you are working on a novel. Why not?

I was embarrassed. It was not my first attempt to pursue something creative. After I got my bachelor’s degree in musical theater, I moved to New York City and did the starving artist routine, trying to get roles on Broadway. It was nothing more than a total and abject failure.

Some of TJ Newmans’ notes for the book scribbled on a napkin during a flight. (TJ Newman)

The thing about failure, even if it toughens you up.

Absolutely. I wrote over 30 drafts of this novel before I finally felt like it was ready to be seen by an agent. I interviewed 41 different agents before I got my yes. I wouldn’t be where I am now if I hadn’t had this experience of extreme failure in New York.

What happened between New York and your yes?

I returned to live with my parents in Phoenix and started working at Changing Hands. It was the bookstore I grew up in and I loved it very much. I always wanted to be a writer growing up. I have been a longtime reader and writer, but I needed this safe place to express myself creatively. Writing in secret was liberating.

The events of September 11 take a heavy toll on Falling. Your mother was a flight attendant at the time; was she flying that day?

Not that day, but the idea that she could have flown on one of those hijacked flights was very real. Everyone who works in the industry has some sort of connection to this day. It was personal and terrifying. And that changed everything for everyone.

Falling covers several characters, but it really belongs to the flight attendants, especially Jo. She is the pulse of the book.

The three flight attendants are the only characters who haven’t changed at all from Draft 1 to the finale. They came into my head fully formed and unabashedly who they are. They’re completely fictional, but being surrounded by flight attendants every day has fueled my imagination. It’s work that naturally attracts a larger-than-life personality. I got a lot of creative fulfillment from it. I thought of it like this: every flight is like a play, a book or a movie. There is a beginning, a middle and an end; everyone in disguise. There will always be some sort of drama or conflict, and then you have to get out of it. It’s a very theatrical experience.

TJ Newman wrote the airplane thriller Falling During Red-Eyed Flights while working as a flight attendant. (TJ Newman)

Without revealing anything, the antagonists of this book are presented with stories that could elicit a certain degree of compassion in many readers. Why was this important to you?

I try to look at the world through as empathetic a lens as possible. As a flight attendant, this is how were trained. If you are pushed back by a passenger, you have been trained to consider before reacting if they should have a safe hour or if they missed their first flight. Are they on their way to a funeral? Part of being a responsible member of society is trying to broaden your perspective. We would all do better if we took the extra step of looking beyond ourselves and asking ourselves: what does this do to them?

You have a contract for two books. Is the second already in preparation?

I work hard every day on the second book. The experience of trying to publish my first novel while working on my second is unmatched. I don’t have anyone interrupting me for ginger soda anymore, but I’m still multitasking in this amazing new way. It’s a lot, but I worked really hard to get to the point where I would be overwhelmed. Whenever I feel like I’m exhausted, I just remind myself that I’m on an amazing journey.