“The Tomorrow War” review: Chris Pratt is not Will Smith

Tomorrow’s War begins with a grim flash of horror set in 2051. Dan Forester (Chris Pratt) is in freefall against a fiery red sky, plunging past the crumbling post-apocalyptic landscape of Miami Beach. He lands in a murky pool, emerging from his almost watery grave to discover a cacophony of screams, men and women rushing to safety where it seems there aren’t any.

In the next scene, which takes place in the past around Christmas 2022, Forester is happily married to Emmy (Betty Gilpin), raising their precocious daughter Muri (Ryan Kiera Armstrong). On that vacation night, Forester, a two-touring Iraq Army veteran now a teacher applying for a research grant, is denied funding. Forester tries to hide Muri’s disappointment, swearing that hell will someday accomplish something special. This opportunity arises when a purple electrical storm cloud appears during a World Cup match seen on Foresters TV: Futuristic soldiers emerge to explain an impending war, imploring the conscripts to travel through time with them in a hellish future to fight killer aliens.

Directed on an intense and epic scale by Chris McKay (best known for the chaotic animated humor of the Lego Batman movie), The Tomorrow War adds to his penchant for decadent action sequences mixed with sharp world-building. . It’s reminiscent of the anti-fascist Starship Troopers, the Interstellar-centric father-daughter, and the punch-in-the-air alien conflict that started Independence Day. But the film lacks a track as charismatic as Matthew McConaughey or Will Smith to win.

Much of the narrative, replete with deeper emotional rhythms than one might expect, goes through the close relationship shared by Forester and Muri. Her science-obsessed daughter admires her father. And when the government institutes a global conscription to send soldiers from different sides into the future, with only 30% of them returning home alive, Forester is desperate to avoid leaving his family. His number eventually arrived, forcing him to leave on a seven-day tour. If he completes the live deployment, Hell will automatically be sent back to his daughter. To make sure Forester doesn’t run away, the government attaches him an obnoxiously larger tracker (thus making his costume a combination of Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World).

Soldiers watch their besieged city in Amazon Studios’ post-apocalyptic sci-fi thriller The Tomorrow War. (Amazon Studios)

The highly skilled forester is thrown in with a mishmash of other recruits. Some, like veteran Dorian (Edwin Hodge), are on their third tour. Others, like the hilarious scientist Charlie (Sam Richardson), are frightened neophytes in the art of war. No one knows what aliens look like. The government has deliberately withheld these details so as not to depress the recruitment numbers. Ever since A Quiet Place adorned the screen with sound, monsters have started to sound the same. They all carry that click, that click sound that tells you to go now. The aliens (known as the White Spikes) at the heart of The Tomorrow War are no different. Even their conception of fast-moving creatures, albino beasts with elongated heads and tentacles that shoot deadly spikes with bloodthirsty precision is somewhat disappointing in its familiarity.

McKay tries to balance big screen action with intimate heartbreak to varying degrees of success. Foresters’ first mission going forward is to salvage medical research vials needed for biochemical weapons from a facility overrun with white tips. A buzzing fluidity animates these action sequences. Mainly because the killer spikes cause whiplash and bloody bloodshed bathes the frame in feverish power. The voice of Colonel Muri Forester (Yvonne Strahovski) guides Forester through the installation’s narrow corridors, a labyrinth of death. You would think that the eventual reunion of father and daughter would bring happiness. But events from the past, still unknown to Forester, haunt the now adult Muri.

A good movie exists in the futuristic mega-building of The Tomorrow War, but Chris Pratt is unable to provide the multi-faceted character scaffolding required for the action to produce deeper emotional rhythms. He must play as a father figure who works to mend a relationship he never knew was broken, while continuing to become a heroic man. It’s a performance requiring a lot of interiority, especially when we learn about her fractured bond to her domineering father James (JK Simmons, whose fiery performance is buried under his lesser screen partner). Likewise, the film struggles to pick up the empathetic take-over by which screenwriter Zach Dean half-heartedly attempts to psychologically separate PTSD. Even so, Forester will need his daughter and father to defeat these creatures, which have pushed humanity to the brink of extinction.

Depending on who watches its third act, The War of Tomorrow either flies completely off the rails or becomes the big silly Spaceship Troopers game one would dream of in this kind of movie. The setting returns to 2022, in the Russian tundra, turning the film into a bizarre combo of Independence Day and the Alien franchise. A snowy panic involves big explosions, thrown ski jets, thrown pickaxes, and Pratt fighting an alien. I couldn’t help but laugh at the excessive melee, the snap of the finger that woke McKay up to the overwhelming reality of this top-notch film: none of this should be taken seriously. It made me wish he realized it sooner and understood his lead man’s limitations before dragging this jaunt to a 140 minute crawl.

The War of Tomorrow dives into the glory of ’90s action, when cinematic adventures could be anything to everyone. Instead, this post-apocalyptic fight flick doesn’t have the intensity to hit the 1.21 gigawatts of power needed to sport our screens in an escape style.