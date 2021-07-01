Lady Sif actor marks return to MCU with Loki set photo





Loki featured a surprise cameo in his most recent episode, and Asgardian Returns posted a behind-the-scenes look at their set of Marvel’s late comeback. Spoilers for Loki episode 4 follow, you have been warned! In the midst of Loki’s most recent episode, the God of Mischief is whisked away to his own personal time cell, a loop of one of his most (physically) painful memories. There, Lady Sif (Jaimie Alexander) confronts the trickster after he cuts her hair like a prank. She slaps him, says: “You deserve to be alone and you always will be”, before kicking him in his unspeakable. We don’t know what hurts the most. For fans, however, it’s anything but a painful reunion with Lady Sif. Jaimie Alexander was last seen, path returning in Agents of SHIELD season 2 in 2015. Her previous canonical appearance in the main MCU was Thor: The Dark World in 2013. Since then, she has been absent, including in Thor: Ragnarok and her current status (this no. is a memory) is unknown. Alexander revealed a closer look at his Asgard costume and cut locks in a new Instagram post, accompanied by the words “Asgard is no place. They are a people and one of them is. a giant A-hole. “ Sifs’ time in the MCU could still go on after his Loki cameo. Alexander posted on his Instagram Story that “The Lady is back and she’s here to stay.” Deadline reported in 2020 that she will reprise her role as Lady Sif in Thor: Love and Thunder, the Marvel Phase 4 sequel directed by Taika Waititi and slated for release in 2022. She might not be the only surprised face to appear to Loki. Along with Richard E. Grant and a handful of other Loki variations, all signs point to Marvel villain Kang the Conqueror (played by Lovecraft Countrys Jonathan Majors) appearing as the Disney Plus Big Bad series. Not only does an element of the first episode potentially hint at her presence, but a newly discovered Easter Egg links Gugu Mbatha-Raws Ravonna Renslayer to her comedic and Kang origins. From Hawkeye to Ms. Marvel, find out what is heading to Disney Plus after Loki with our guide to the new Marvel TV shows.

