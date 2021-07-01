What COVID-19 rules are needed in Hollywood right now?





Hollywood workers will have to wait longer to find out what COVID-19 safety conditions will be needed on film sets this summer. An agreement on sick pay, testing, masking and other safety measures expired on June 30 without a new deal between the Alliance of Film and Television Producers and major industry unions. entertainment, the groups said in a joint statement Thursday. However, negotiations will continue regarding adjustments to their security deal and the current deal will remain in place until a new deal is reached, the unions and AMPTP said. Hollywood unions and major producers, including studios such as Walt Disney and Universal Pictures, as well as Apple TV and other streaming platforms, have considered what changes may be needed to existing security protocols to make it work. adapt to vaccinated workers and lower hospitalization rate. Strict testing, social distancing and masking rules have kept film sets across the country largely safe from coronavirus outbreaks. But the requirements have increased production costs and slowed filming and affected related businesses that serve the industry. Nearly 300,000 jobs were lost in California’s creative industries during the pandemic, according to one estimate. The Directors Guild of America, the International Alliance of Theatrical Employees, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters and SAG-AFTRA negotiated a back-to-work agreement earlier last fall and extended it in April. The deal, which expired on Wednesday, provided for detailed safety protocols as well as sick pay and compensation for time taken for testing or quarantining people. Film and television production, ranked as a core business in California and many other states, has increased since last summer. Since April, even with restrictions, demand for shows and pent-up activity have reduced production volume in Los Angeles to pre-pandemic levels.

