Jinger Duggar opens up about the ‘dark and deep times’ that come with stardom





Reality TV star Jinger Duggar has opened up about stardom falls in an upcoming interview on the “Dinner with Jeremy Fall“Podcast. “I think a lot of people look to fame, and they think everything is beautiful, everything is wonderful, and yes like I say there are tons of benefits, but then you have to struggle a lot too. , “Duggar said during the podcast, according to a preview obtained by People magazine Thursday. “They might think, ‘Oh, you don’t fight nothing, you don’t struggle with depression someday’, you know? Or, like, your day didn’t go the way you wanted it to, and how do you get through this? “I think it was more difficult for me personally to figure out how to overcome this and how to really open up to people.” COUNT ON CANCELED AFTER 11 SEASONS AMID JOSH DUGGAR CHILD PORNOGRAPHY CASE Jinger was only 10 years old when his family rose to prominence with the “19 Kids and Counting” reality TV show. “We have times when we were going through very difficult, deep and dark times,” Duggar said in the podcast preview. JOSH DUGGAR CHILD PORNOGRAPHY CASE RETURNED TO NOVEMBER 2021 Duggar admitted that she “struggled” with the opinions of others about her and her family. More recently, her brother, Josh Duggar, was charged with child pornography. The former reality TV star has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER “I’m like, ‘Okay I can’t stand what the tabloids are saying today, I can’t stand the opinions of other people on even family relationships, what they say about my family'”, Duggar said on the podcast. “It’s painful to hear and so around this time I just have to come back to, ‘Okay wait, I’m not defined by what everyone is saying today, I’m not defined by these things. , my identity is only in Jesus Christ and because of who I am in Christ now, it doesn’t matter. ‘ I don’t have to worry about other people’s opinions of me and I think it’s something that I struggle with and I think my family struggles with. ”

