“The Tomorrow War”, a sci-fi movie starring Chris Pratt, needs more heart

Maybe they should have done it with Legos.

Sorry. It’s a low blow for The Tomorrow War and its director, Chris McKay. He led The Lego Batman movie, which was delicious.

The war of tomorrow is not. It’s a sci-fi action movie that really strives to be a family movie. It’s somewhat different from a family movie disguised as a sci-fi action movie. Either way, it’s big and strong and somehow McKay persuaded a more expressive and authentic performance of a toy superhero than a real Chris Pratt.

In all fairness, Will Arnett made a great Batman.

Pratt stars as Dan Forester, a combat veteran who is now a science teacher but dreams of bigger things. He and Emmy (Betty Gilpin) and their daughter Muri (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) lead happy lives, even though she is interrupted by a professional disappointment for Dan.

There’s a fight in the future and the world doesn’t win

It will look pale next to what happens next: in the middle of a televised football game, time travelers arrive from 2051 and drop a figurative bomb (hey, it could have gone the other way): to their time, the world is engaged in a brutal battle with an invading alien species. And the world does not win.

The only hope is to bring people from the present to the future to fight. Reinforcements, in other words. As you can imagine, the ensuing world draft causes a row. But soon things got desperate enough in 2051 that they would only take people in the present, arm them with a weapon and their best wishes, and project them into the future to fight.

Now they’re fodder, basically.

The army locks a big bracelet on your arm, that’s how you know you’ve been brainwashed. Naturally, Dan ends up with one. He visits his ex-father, James (JK Simmons), a crusty old jerk who knows how to remove bracelets without alerting authorities. But the two fight before that happens, and Dan leaves in anger.

The next thing you know is Dan is on his way to the future. Since he was an officer before, it falls to him, loosely, to lead again, loosely, a motley band, performed with varying degrees of intensity and fun by Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Alexis Louder and Mary Lynn Rajskub.

It is essentially a suicide mission. Alien creatures are crass and quite indestructible, but not quite. They also shoot tentacle tips with mouths, so there you go. A mean group all around.

We are food. And they are hungry. This is how the leader of the future fight (Yvonne Strahovski) describes the monsters.

Besides being a genius scientist, she is also the de facto leader of the military, it seems. She and Dan work together to try to figure out how to kill the monsters. Although defeating them in 2051 seems like a losing proposition.

There are a lot of Chris Pratt. What is needed is a more genuine heart

Nothing we do here matters, someone said to Dan.

Well, this is where you go wrong. I don’t believe it at all, he replies. This is the perfect delivery of Pratt aw shucks optimism. It’s best when it’s funny (as in the guardians of the galaxy movies and Parks and recreation). When he’s the strong, unadorned type, it feels like something is missing.

Because there is. Humor. There are some here. But not enough, at least from Pratt.

As in the Terminator movies also about the family within them, they end up trying to stop the war before it starts. A solid plan, but difficult to execute.

Ultimately, fathers and children must work for reconciliation if the threat is to be eliminated. Because family is the most important thing, as you know if you’ve seen most of the movies.

Which means you can’t really hit The Tomorrow War just for that. It’s more the lack of connection between the characters the family characters, that is. Pratts’ chemistry with Strahovski and the reluctant soldiers is stronger than with Gilpin, and even Armstrong. (Simmons sort of bridges the gap between family and fighter, and part of his deal never gets along with anyone for long anyway.)

The movie has a lot of effects and action and a lot of Chris Pratt. What he needs more is heart.

‘The War of Tomorrow’ 2.5 stars

Director: Chris McKay.

Discard: Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, JK Simmons.

Rating:PG-13 for intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action, language and a few suggestive references.

