Mckenna Grace, star of “Handmaid’s Tale”, in season 5 – The Hollywood Reporter

[This story contains spoilers to The Handmaid’s Tale‘s season four finale, “The Wilderness.”]

“I am grateful to the Lord for his generosity, Aunt Lydia,” are the last surprising words to hear from Mrs. Keyes.

The Handmaid’s Tale Viewers last saw Esther Keyes (Mckenna Grace) in the penultimate episode of season four, “Progress.” Gilead’s 14-year-old wife, who bravely hid June (Elisabeth Moss), Janine (Madeline Brewer) and the rest of the maids on her farm at the start of the season found herself bowled over at the end.

After her farm was raided, Ms Keyes was assumed to be captured by officers from Gilead. Several weeks later, the ninth episode revealed that Esther had indeed been captured and that she now faces the life sentence for being a servant. Her punishment for harboring the maid’s fugitives – a punishment she’s reluctant to accept, until she heeds Janine’s advice about queuing to survive – is that she will now serve under the direction of Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) at the Red Center. In her final scene, the former rebellion cigarette fan and survivor (who had been sexually abused by Eyes and other farm commanders and secretly poisoned her elderly husband, Commander Keyes), is seen suffering in silence while receiving an approving kiss on Aunt Lydia’s forehead.

“She’s going to fight. I hope she hasn’t finished and gives up because I don’t think that’s what she is, ”Grace said. Hollywood journalist speaking of her character’s journey in season four and the potential for the already renewed fifth season. (Creator Bruce Miller spoke to THR on Esther and Janine being a window to the Handmaids world, now that June has escaped Gilead.)

Below, in the chat with THR, the young actress talks about the importance of choosing an appropriate star for her age to play the “uncomfortable” role of Ms. Keyes, 14, and imagines how her character from season four might fit into the next generation of maids , if she seize the opportunity.

Esther (Mckenna Grace, center) with Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd, right) after being fired at the Red Center as a maid.

Sophie Giraud / Hulu

Your fiery character, Esther Keyes, has become a fan favorite after being introduced at the start of season four. What was it like seeing that kind of response?

The night after the episode came out, I was having dinner with people and one of the waitresses said, “I just watched your episode.” I was so excited, because he had just come out. I was super happy that people are already watching my work because I am proud of what I have done in Servant and I’m so excited it’s over there, because I love the show so much. As soon as I got the part I was so happy because that’s the stuff I want to be a part of.

What attracted you to the role of Esther?

He’s such an interesting character. I felt like it was going to be interesting to find out, because he’s trying to figure out how to fight her immaturity but, at the same time, how mature she is. It’s this little woman who runs this house, but it’s still a young girl who faces all these traumas that she’s been through and cracks under pressure from Gilead, her husband and all these men. I felt like it was going to be something important and interesting to play and, especially with the story of Handmaid’s Tale, being able to speak out against all this abuse of younger girls, I thought that was a really important role to play.

How important was your age in the casting process?

They were looking for someone who was 13 or 14 years old. I’m really glad they chose me. I know sometimes they want 18 year olds to play those kinds of roles and I’m really glad they didn’t because I think it’s important for someone younger to play a role. also uncomfortable role. I know some people were a little upset that there was this 14 year old girl playing her thinking, “This is weird and disgusting.” But, isn’t it weird and disgusting for abused little girls aged 14 and under? So I think it’s important that they pick a real 14 year old girl to play the part, and I’m really glad I got to be that girl.

How did being the same age as Esther help you understand her by playing her?

I have all the teenage emotions that it is important to put in the character. Being a teenager is weird; it’s hard. You have so many emotions because your hormones are all over the place, so I got to play out all of her heightened emotions as I went through them. I’m really glad I had the opportunity.

His smoking has attracted a lot of attention. Are there any parts of Esther that you have suggested or contributed to?

I think that was one of the first scenes, where June comes out and I’m standing on these hay bales, and they were going to put the cigarettes aside after I learned to smoke – it’s one of my favorite things. , by the way, that Elisabeth Moss taught me to smoke fake cigarettes! I thought that was such an interesting part of the character. It’s so shocking when you first meet her and she’s out there standing on those haystacks, smoking cigarettes in her little heels. So I emailed them an hour or two before the stage saying, “I really feel like we have to keep it, all of you. If, when we get on the set, it does not go well, we can leave it aside. But I think we should keep it. Something about it seems right. And I’m really glad we did. It was such a great time for Esther, that she has her little cigarettes.

Elisabeth Moss was your stage partner and also your director. Considering the dark material, how did she help you navigate this role?

The set was really fun and light to make up for the dark matter everyone is dealing with on a daily basis. So that definitely helps. But Miss Elisabeth is just amazing. She is such a great actress; working with her, every scene felt so real. Watching the way she acted helped me; she was listening to music to help enter the character. She is so talented. I could go on for hours and hours to say how much I admire Miss Elisabeth Moss.

When I had my scene in episode nine, where I look like a maid, she told me to do “the June look” where you look all serious and look into the camera. And I panicked, because it was with Aunt Lydia and [Moss was] direct me while I was in a maid’s robe; it was very surreal.

Esther (Grace) at the Red Center.

Sophie Giraud / Hulu

That moment was like seeing the following June dawn, which is kind of what Esther wanted from the start.

Esther really wants to be her. Well I don’t know if it’s for be himr, but she is very fascinated by June. She admires him, almost like a mother figure in that totally twisted sense. I have the impression that there is only one June. But there’s the whole rebellion and there’s all these other girls. So there is a June and I guess there is also an Esther! We’ll see what she does next season. I have no idea, but I have hope.

When you signed, was Esther supposed to be a one-season role? Are you officially on board for next season?

I think it was an episode or two. I’m glad it turned out like this! This is Servant, if they want me to come back for another episode, I would be honored!

In his THR interview, showrunner Bruce Miller opened up about how Janine and Esther could be a window into the world of maids with Aunt Lydia when the series returns for season five. How do you imagine Esther would handle her new situation?

I have no idea! She could take it in a billion different directions. Even playing her, reading the scripts and watching what she does, she surprises me as much as everyone else. Think about what she did on the farm, cheating on her husband and hiding those rebels. She’s a little unpredictable. Everything is so secret. I would be honored if they came back to me like this. I was just praying for some cool scenes or maybe an episode, but Miss Madeline Brewer is so amazing and I love the dynamic between Janine and Esther. She was so cold with Janine on the farm and now they’re kinda stuck together. It’s a great dynamic.

Viewers quickly discover what Esther’s life was like; the abuse she suffered on the farm and why she is so eager to join June and the revolution. What other story have you created for Esther?

I don’t think I did, because I feel like its backstory is already in place. I always like not to assume too much about the characters unless I speak with the writer or director. I feel the emotion with her in her story and I don’t want to do anything with it, just because in the end, it’s just this abused little girl and I don’t want to overcomplicate or add anything that should not be added.

At the end of the season, she lines up after listening to Janine’s advice. In Esther’s final scene, what’s simmering beneath her politeness?

Wouldn’t someone be upset to be a servant? Would no one be like her? She is definitely a fighter. Some people will and take it, but not her. She’s going to fight. I hope she hasn’t finished and that she gives up because I don’t think that’s what she is!

Grace with Janine from Madeline Brewer.

Sophie Giraud / Hulu

How do you imagine that she will react when she learns of the murder of Fred (Joseph Fiennes)?

I have a feeling she would think it was crazy. “I have to get out of here – yes!” She would be delighted; it would certainly give her a new sense of hope given where we left her.

Earlier in the season, Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) spoke about how the rebels Junes and Janines are a thing of the past and how the new generation of maids are more obedient because it’s the only life they know. What are your hopes for Esther for this next generation of maids?

I’ve never heard it put that way, Esther being part of a new generation of maids. It’s kinda crazy. We all saw what she did. We have all heard his stories and seen his struggle. I have a lot of things I think she could do! I think she can definitely be a part of this rebellion and the new generation of maids. It will cause a sensation.

Interview edited for length and clarity.

The fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale is now streaming on Hulu.