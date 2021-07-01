Your horoscope for July 2021

We are constantly fascinated by what astrology says about our lives, either it’s about which zodiac signs are the most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. In this monthly horoscope for July 2021, Astrologer Six, creator of BlackWomenBeing, shares the astrological events unfolding this month that will affect every sign of the zodiac.

Hooray! Mercury retrograde is finally over! Passing through the talkative Gemini sign, Mercury who rules communication, thinking, travel, logic and learning has challenged our understanding of the world around us. We can sometimes fall victim to pessimistic thoughts or unfair conclusions, but Mercury retrograde forced all zodiac signs to see life outside of a one-sided perspective, encouraging us to appreciate how diverse life can be. With Mercury now directly in Gemini, it’s up to us to maintain our ability to think outside the box. If there have been any misunderstandings or communications throughout the month of June, this month is the perfect astrological time to allay grievances.

The end of one retrograde announces the beginning of another. Jupiter, the planet of expansion, luck, knowledge, abundance and hope, is currently making a flashback through dreamy Pisces until October 18. With Jupiter retrograde in a mutable water sign like Pisces, we’ve been encouraged to rethink how we show compassion. and kindness. Does the way we express ourselves reflect the desire to subconsciously sabotage ourselves? Are we ready to rebuild or stop certain behaviors if they are harmful to those we love? The next four months are a great time to show deeper levels of appreciation for ourselves and our communities.

On July 9, the new moon rises in the very sensitive sign of Cancer. Under the July new moon, it would be better to set aside some time to relax, maybe schedule a coloring session with friends. Appreciating your creative talents and coming into contact with your inner child will only benefit you in this lunation. But the tenderness won’t stop after the July New Moon, July 11, Mercury will enter the sign of Cancer, paving the way for even more kindness and care.

As the month ends on July 23, the moon will be full in the innovative sign of Aquarius. The July Full Moon may cause some groups and individuals to receive more attention than they might have anticipated, so be careful with your words and actions. Impulsive and disruptive behavior could have consequences. The main message for the month of July? Approach life with care, consideration, and a willingness to be compassionate towards others.

Margaret Flatley / agitation

Before you can transcend beyond your insecurities and subconscious fears, you must develop a relationship with your inner child. Have people judged you harshly? Have you been made to feel that you are too talkative or that you need to restrict your methods of communication? You’re supposed to make noise, Aries! Boldness is an essential component of your personality. Your ability to speak your mind and live in your truth is exactly what makes you a force to be reckoned with. July brings reasons to positively reflect on who you are and where you have been. If you are able to connect with family members or close friends, then do so.

The process of opening your mind hasn’t always been an easy one for you, Taurus. July may require more flexibility when it comes to your values. You will have instinctive inclinations and impulses to act, but it is wise to learn to distinguish between times when you are free to express yourself as you wish and when you should be restraining your reactions. Over the next few months, it’s important that you recognize how you think about your surroundings. Your friends may have good intentions, but you need to be careful about how their unhealthy habits are rubbing off on you.

Congratulations Gemini, you have thrived on another Mercury retrograde! Your ability to self-reflect and reconsider the direction of your life will pay off immensely. As a sign ruled by Mercury and as your accelerating planetary ruler in your home on your own, you have learned and grown significantly over the past few months. On July 12, when Mercury enters Cancer, turn your attention to home and family. Communicating with your loved ones will help ease feelings of discomfort, allowing you to better connect with your inner child. Pay attention to how you express yourself, as your self-expression will be especially bold throughout the month of July.

Your intuition is sharpening and you should listen to it, Cancer. Ignoring it only hurts you in the long run. You are called to change, transform and release expired fragments of your being. The death that is brewing for you may have the side effect of compromising your comfort. Your personal beliefs and values ​​will encourage you to move forward, but make sure you are grounded in reality. For example, can you afford your lifestyle or are you faking it? Do you need to take a retreat or are you looking for an intervention?

Pat yourself on the back, Leo. Your networking efforts will pay off significantly. Make sure you take the time to relax and catch your breath, as communication is a form of energy exchange. Beautifying yourself and paying attention to your speech will go a long way, but be aware of the exhaustion it takes on your mind and body. The July New Moon will open up your ability to make meaningful connections. You will feel driven by your emotions at the start of the month, so let that motivation help you make deep and meaningful connections. Remember that what makes you feel good can still take its toll on you.

Your planetary ruler is finally direct, Virgo! It’s a wonderful time to kick yourself out. You have spent a good deal of Mercury retrograde reflecting on yourself and the changes that lie ahead. There is nothing to fear for your future, but if you have any concerns, let that fear feed you. And trust your intuition because it will never guide you wrong. Once you feel like everything is in order, it will be easier for you to recognize how to approach the future. Rome was not built in a day; take your time and recognize your metaphorical city.

How do you feel about speaking up, Libra? You are so worldly and capable, continually emerging towards understanding and harmony. Unlike many people, you have a lot to say and knowledge that should be shared with the world. Speak up and have your words heard and watch as the issues relating to your career and reputation begin to emerge. Developing a relationship with your intuition will make it easier for you to recognize which ideas should be free versus which should stay in your head. The best mode of operation is that of knowledge. If you don’t feel like you can fully express an idea, there’s no shame in giving it more time to tinker around in your mind. Letting your close friends participate in your projects can also give you the information you need to make your voice heard.

The move has been on your mind, Scorpio. Location has a lot to do with who we are. You’ve gone through a plethora of mini transformations and July will help you recognize exactly who you want to be. Remember, you are the lifeblood of your life, not your friends, not your family, not your enemies. Take your time to resolve family issues, and do the work that is necessary for you to thrive. Your growth journey is far from over, which is fortunate. As long as you are alive, you are growing. Be patient and gentle with yourself. You may feel stuck in the creativity department and that is fine. Live life, have fun and soon you will find the muse (s) you have been looking for.

There is no need to be afraid of your friends, Sag. Your friends are there to support you and you will be surprised how much you are loved and supported when you reach out. Mercury retrograde has helped you reflect on conversations between loved ones. Try not to get stuck on a lonely island. Unless you have conversations with people, you won’t really know what they are thinking. Reaching out is the perfect way to satisfy your spirit now that Mercury is direct. Summer is upon us, it’s time to connect!

Things are progressing for you, Capricorn! Now that you start to square your life, you will find it easier to apply your knowledge. Try not to slack off; your ability to keep yourself in order will pay off for you. Keep your heart open under the July New Moon as its energy can help deepen your relationships if you are prepared to be vulnerable. When you share more with others, you will find the motivation you need to achieve your goals.

You face a lot of pressure, Aquarius. Whether this pressure comes from your expectations or the expectations of others, it is important that you humanize yourself. Because you are human you were doomed to fail and blossom. If you’ve spent the past month reflecting on your personal failures, know that you are not alone. You value strength by standing together, but strength is also learning to deal with times of weakness. There’s nothing to be ashamed of, but don’t forget to rebuild yourself afterwards.

Where do your stresses come from, Pisces? Your headaches have a cause, and it’s important that you take the time to find the reason (s). The stars suggest that your daily vices can be a source of relief and can also lead to your downfall. Is this attention or pleasure that you are looking for? If you’re looking to grab attention, there’s no shame in that, but it’s better to attract the good vibes than to gain a notorious reputation. If this is love you are looking for, be patient. On July 13, the potential for a romantic attraction begins. The reason? Venus, the planet of love and pleasure, will be in conjunction with Mars, the planet of libido and drive. Get into the routine of reaching out, and you will find that love will follow.