Who are the most educated actresses in Bollywood?





Have you ever wondered what are the degrees of actresses we absolutely adore on screen? Find out here! vidya balan, disha patani and richa chadha instagram share While we live in a world where actresses are just supposed to be pretty faces and tiny bodies, they all had a life before entering showbiz and many of them made education a crucial part. of this life! Here is a list of ten Bollywood actresses who had brilliant degrees before starting their career in Bollywood. 1Vidya Balan

vidya balan instagram The Dirty Picture actress attended St. Xaviers College for her BA in Sociology. Post this, she did her masters at the University of Mumbai. 2Parineeti Chopra

parineeti chopra instagram She graduated with her Honors Triple Degree in Business, Finance and Economics from Manchester Business School and was also the top Indian in Economics in the twelfth class exam. 3Preity Zinta

preity zinta instagram She was educated in Shimla, then went to St. Bedes College in Shimla. After graduating with honors in English, Preity Zinta began a graduate program in psychology and continued his graduate studies in criminal psychology. 4Ameesha Patel

ameesha patel instagram She studied at the Cathedral and John Connon School in Mumbai, where she was the principal of the school. After that, she studied biogenetic engineering and then turned to business. 5Soha Ali Khan

never ali khan instagram The actress attended British School in New Delhi, then studied modern history in Oxford. She then obtained a master’s degree in international relations from the London School of Economics and Political Science. 6Taapsee Pannu

taapsee pannu instagram Taapsee Pannu graduated in Computer Engineering from Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Technology. 7Disha patani

disha patani instagram The actress has always aspired to be an Air Force pilot and graduated from Amity University Lucknow with a bachelor’s degree in computer science and engineering. 8Richa chadha

richa chadha instagram She completed her studies at Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in New Delhi, then graduated in Social Communication Media from St. Stephen College in New Delhi. 9Sarah Ali Khan

sara ali khan instagram Coming from a family where education is very important, Sara Ali Khan graduated in history and political science in 2016 from Columbia University. tenAnushka sharma

anushka sharma instagram Born in Ayodhya, the actress went to army school and then received an arts degree from Mount Carmel College.

