5 Little Known Facts About Darth Vader Actor David Prowse

We may never have heard his voice in a Star Wars movie, but his presence was undeniable. David Prowse will forever be associated with the villainous Darth Vader, a character he played in all three films of the original trilogy.

Here are five little-known facts about the man whose physical presence helped make Darth Vader one of the most memorable movie characters of all time.

1. He helped create memorable performances for movies he wasn’t even in

Prowse tried to get the title role in Warner Bros. ‘ 1978 movie Superman. When told he was not cast for the role, he was also asked to help prepare the actor who got the role, Christopher Reeve. Drawing on his background as a bodybuilder and weightlifter, Prowse worked with Reeve to put the actor in Kryptonian form for the film. Upon Prowse’s death in 2020, Cary Elwes revealed that he was also trained by David Prowse to prepare for his role as Wesley in The princess to marry.

2. He played Frankenstein’s monster three times

When you’ve got the size and physique of someone like David Prowse, it’s no surprise that you were chosen to play Frankenstein’s Monster at some point in your career. However, Prowse played the role three different times. The first time he played the role was his film debut in the 1967 film Casino Royale, a James Bond spy parody that was surprisingly published before any other James Bond movie. He then played the role of the monster twice in the final two Frankenstein films in the Hammer Horror series. Coincidentally in the last film in the series, Frankenstein and the Hell Monster, Frankenstein himself was played by Peter Cushing who would later star alongside Prowse a few years later when he played Grand Moff Tarkin in New hope.

3. After Darth Vader, his second most famous role is that of a British superhero

You may never have heard of him, but those who grew up in the UK in the 1970s and 1980s probably know Prowse as Green Cross Man. Green Cross Man was a superhero invented to help promote road safety, specifically how to cross the street safely. Equipped with the ability to teleport and a sidekick robot, Green Cross Man would always be on the hunt for kids who had to follow the Green Cross Code to cross the street safely. Coincidentally, much like his performance for Darth Vader, Prowse was dubbed for the first two commercials featuring Green Cross Man, but ultimately Prowse’s own voice could be heard in subsequent commercials. The Green Cross Man commercials ran from 1975 to 1990 and were a big hit in the UK. In 2000, Prowse was awarded the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire for his work as the Green Cross Man.

4. He reprized the role of Darth Vader in 1996

Prowse played the role of Darth Vader three times in three different Star Wars films during the 1970s and 1980s. However, nearly 20 years after the release of the first Star Wars movie, Prowse reprized the role of Darth Vader once again, this time for a board game. Death Star Assault is an interactive video board game. This board game comes with a VHS tape for viewing while you play the board game. Events on the tape would affect what happened on the board. For this game, Prowse once again pulled on Darth Vader’s armor to film new footage for the VHS tape, some of which was filmed on an original. Star wars together. James Earl Jones also returned to voice Vader for the board game. To date, this is the only Darth Vader footage that has only been officially released on VHS.

5. He accidentally spoiled The Empire Strikes Back years before its release

In 1978, just a year after the release of the first Star Wars movie, Prowse was giving a speech at the University of California. In that speech, he talked about the future of Star Wars and he mentioned a few different plot points for future Star Wars films, including the reveal that Darth Vader is Luke’s father. This was a big spoiler, given that at the time the script for The Empire Strikes Back was still being written, and Prowse himself was never told about the twist, with alternate lines being used on set for the filming of this iconic scene. The speech was covered in a newspaper article at the time and was uncovered years later with the article reporting on the now famous spoiler. Prowse was asked about it in 2015, but claimed to have no recollection of knowing Luke’s parentage in advance, let alone telling a room full of people. The spoiler was probably just the result of a good guess.

