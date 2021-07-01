Meghan McCain leaves The View, quits ABC talk show after 4 years – The Hollywood Reporter





ABC’s day panel View loses its only conservative panelist. Meghan McCain, the daughter of the late former Senator John McCain and the show’s Republican co-host, said Thursday she would be leaving the program later this month. Speaking at the top of Thursday’s show, McCain said she wanted to stay in Washington, DC, where she lives with her husband, Ben Domenech, and daughter Liberty. “As any new mom knows, when I think about where I want Liberty to take her first steps and her first words, I just have this really wonderful life here that I didn’t want to leave,” McCain said. McCain also praised his co-hosts, calling them “the most talented women in all of television” and working “one of the greatest and most wonderful privileges of my life. “I didn’t want to join the show; it was my father who encouraged me to do it, ”she added. “He was right; it was one of the last things he told me to do before I die. “It has been quite wonderful to sit across from you. Your father was very smart, ”replied Whoopi Goldberg. McCain “recently came to us with her decision to leave the show at the end of this season, a difficult choice she made for herself and her family that we respect and understand,” said an ABC spokesperson. News in a press release. “We wish Meghan the best as she plans her next chapter, and thank her for the passion and unique voice she has shared with us and our viewers every day.” View, which was created by ABC News legend Barbara Walters, helped create the panel show format that is now commonplace on television, spurring spinoffs like The speech on CBS and The five on Fox News. It has had a large number of panelists and hosts over the years, including Walters (who ran the show from its inception in 1997 until his retirement in 2014), Meredith Vieira, Goldberg, Joy Behar, Jenny McCarthy and Rosie O’Donnell. He also typically had at least one “conservative” co-host, who indulged in jokes (and sometimes arguments) with co-hosts like Behar and O’Donnell. This seat has been occupied in the past by Elisabeth Hasselbeck and Jedediah Bila. McCain has filled this role since joining the program in 2017, and would have over two years on her contract. Before joining View McCain has contributed to MSNBC and Fox News. McCain has occasionally found herself in hot water for her comments and positions on the program. Earlier this year, she apologized for calling COVID-19 a “Chinese virus” and has repeatedly called for Dr Anthony Fauci to be replaced by the Biden administration. His political commentaries and sometimes heated debates with co-hosts Behar and Goldberg have often become news themselves. She addressed this dust on the air in her comments Thursday. “So if you want to fight a little more, we’ve got four more weeks,” McCain said jokingly.

