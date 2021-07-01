Entertainment
Reactions to Bill Cosbys’ release from Trend prison on social media
Bill Cosby was released from jail on Wednesday after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his indecent assault conviction. Cosby had been accused of drugging and assaulting Andrea Constand, a former Temple University employee, at his property in 2004. He was indicted in 2015 for the alleged attack and was then arrested days before the expiration. the 12-year limitation period. .
Cosby had maintained that his contact with Constand had been consensual.
The highest court in the state of Keystone has dismissed the comedian’s conviction over a deal Cosby made with a previous prosecutor, which would have prevented Cosby from being criminally charged in the case. The decision further banned any new trials.
The 83-year-old actor / comedian was sentenced to two years in prison of three to ten years.
“[Cosby] was found guilty by a jury and is now free on a procedural matter unrelated to the facts of the crime, ”District Attorney Kevin Steele said in a statement on Wednesday. “I hope this decision will not hinder the reporting of sexual assault. by the victims. “
Canceled Non Exempt
While the prosecutor noted that the actor was free on a procedural matter, Cosby maintained his innocence on social media on Wednesday.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
“I have never changed my position or my history. I have always maintained my innocence.
Thank you to all my fans, supporters and friends who supported me in this ordeal. Special thanks to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for upholding the rule of law. #BillCosby, “Bill Cosby posted on Twitter from his @BillCosby account.
Shortly after the 83-year-old actor’s exit was announced, Cosby was all the rage on social media. Most users have suggested that justice has not been served.
“This decision was very controversial and controversial,” said Angelica Gianchandani, practitioner in residence for brand marketing and executive MBA programs at New Haven University.
“It caused public reaction and created this viral story,” Gianchandani added. “Social media has proven to be very important because it gives those who have been angered by the verdict a platform to tell their story.”
As this was a legal technicality and not an exemption, social media offered a platform to share the outrage.
“The hashtag #MeToo had created this power on the platform,” said Gianchandani. “Women who felt silenced in the world could feel like they had a safe space online.”
Supports weighing
Cosby’s post on Wednesday night had some 8,400 likes and around 2,100 retweets on Thursday, which isn’t exactly a significant number for such a high-profile celebrity. Where social media typically brings out those on both sides of an issue, it seemed few were willing to back the disgraced actor / comedian.
Phylicia Rashad (@PhylicaRasha), Cosby’s former co-star on two of her TV shows, wrote: “FINALLY !!!! A terrible wrong is being fixed – a miscarriage of justice is corrected!”
His tweet is actually trending on social media and has been liked over 18,800 times and cited over 34,000 times. Yet most were do not in support so much that the former TV actress clarified her statement.
“I fully support survivors of sexual assault who come forward. My post was by no means meant to be oblivious to their truth. Personally, I know from my friends and family that such abuse has lifelong residual effects. . posted.
Howard University went so far as to disown the support Rashad, the new dean of the Fine Arts program, had shown for his friend.
“Sexual assault survivors will always be our first priority,” wrote Howard University verified social media account on Instagram. “While Dean Rashad acknowledged in his follow-up tweet that victims must be heard and believed, his initial tweet lacked sensitivity towards survivors of sexual assault.”
Such a backlash was to be expected, Gianchandani said.
“Rashad had a personal connection to Cosby, but this is a case where you have to think about your brand,” Gianchandani added. “You have to be careful what you say because it is clear that Rashad has put himself in a tight spot.”
The question then is whether social media is in fact the right place to weigh in on such issues?
“When you put something on social media, it’s a platform that allows you to increase visibility and get it out to a global audience,” Gianchandani said. “If this goes viral, people will especially want to jump in. Social media is now a platform for anyone to tell their story. For an ordinary person who is powerful.
“For a woman who has been sexually assaulted, it gives her a voice that she may not have,” said Gianchandani. “For someone who has no money, no fame or influence, this can become a powerful platform where they can seek justice.”
Sources
2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/petersuciu/2021/07/01/reactions-to-bill-cosbys-release-from-prison-trend-on-social-media/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]